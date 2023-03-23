Exercise | How do you know if you are too tired to train? Two meters tell you whether it’s worth skipping a workout

A tired body can’t do sports like a well-rested one. The expert tells you how to move and rest after a bad night’s sleep.

When behind it’s a night or more of bad sleep, everything is stuttering. Then exercise will not be as effective as when well rested.

of Canadian Studies According to the study, less than six hours of sleep at night weakens complex skills such as coordination ability by almost a quarter. Therefore, fatigue should be taken into account when planning the day’s workouts.