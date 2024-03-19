Exercise | Hard training is often followed by muscle pain with a short delay: this is what it's all about

Delayed muscle soreness can strike in the days following a hard gym workout.

Hind thighs and the buttocks are in so much pain that even going to the toilet causes pain – literally. The feeling is familiar to many who have gone to the gym after a break.

Instead, the letter combination DOMS is stranger.

The abbreviation comes from English words delayed Onset muscle soreness and means delayed onset muscle soreness. So in Finnish, sore or tender muscles.

The phenomenon can be affected in many ways before and after the performance, and muscle soreness is also a factor to consider, which can expose you to injuries.

Many times the muscles are a little stiff the day after the workout, but it's only after a good day that the soreness or even the pain hits properly. DOMS usually occurs 24–48 hours after a hard workout.

“The phenomenon is poorly understood, but various microdamage, inflammation and swelling reactions cause local tenderness and a feeling of stiffness,” says the professor of exercise physiology at the Faculty of Physical Education, University of Jyväskylä Juha Hulmi.

“Soreness is a healthy reaction to the situation, and you should not try to reduce the soreness with anti-inflammatory drugs, because their effect is minimal and they can be harmful in terms of development.”

Three According to Hulmi, the main factors causing muscle soreness are the hardness of the exercise, the eccentric part and the length of the muscle during the strain.

According to Hulmi, especially high-intensity exercise, where the eccentric component is significant, is apt to cause delayed muscle soreness.

Eccentric means muscle work that opposes the change in the joint angle. In many movements, eccentric means exactly the counter movement of the “actual” movement. That is, in the bench press, the bar is lowered to the chest, and in the chin-up, the arms are straightened when landing.

Or deadlifting with straight legs, which caused the tender and stiff legs mentioned at the beginning, where the descent phase is done in a controlled manner. The hamstrings are under heavy strain in addition to stretching, meaning the muscle length is large.

The easiest way to avoid muscle soreness is by modifying your training.

“If you train with a short range of motion, there is usually no muscle soreness at all. Similarly, if the training is light. But then it usually doesn't improve either.”

One a way to reduce muscle soreness is cold exposure.

According to Hulmi, studies have shown that cold exposure of 4-10 degrees ten minutes after training can reduce muscle soreness. However, the cold also has its flip side.

“It can reduce development. The cold blocks reactions that may be necessary for development.”

Hulmi says that proper nutrition can also affect the amount of muscle soreness.

“Eating foods containing antioxidants, such as berries, has reduced soreness, as have proteins. Eating enough basic healthy food is therefore beneficial in this respect as well.”

According to Hulmi, “restorative training” cannot affect muscle soreness much.

Muscle soreness is also associated with the repeated-bout effect protective mechanism. It refers to the habit of the muscles, which prevents soreness arising from strength training.

By increasing the load gradually, the body gets used to the strain. High-intensity training can still cause muscle soreness, but with a high probability less and for a shorter time than directly grabbing the heaviest weights.

Crazy says that muscle soreness or pain is not in itself dangerous, but also not a sign of successful training. So you should forget the no pain, no gain idea.

“You shouldn't aim for severe muscle soreness, because muscle soreness in itself does not lead to development. But in hard, appropriately varied developmental training, delayed muscle soreness is quite common.”

However, there is one concern with training with sore and stiff muscles.

“Business models can go wrong, and this can lead to, for example, various problems.”

“If you always take terrible doms, it hinders your training when a week goes by for feedback. You can think about whether it makes sense. It's worth doing the same movements gradually for a few weeks.”