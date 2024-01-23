Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Exercise | Fumbling with a cell phone in the gym is a common practice – a famous bodybuilder scoffed at it

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2024
in World Europe
World famous bodybuilder Nick Walker talked about a habit of people that bothers him at public gyms.

It annoys him when people text on their phones on the exercise equipment that Walker would like to use.

“It doesn't bother me that much either: I go up to such a person and politely ask how many sets he still pulls. People respond [sellaisissa tilanteissa] confused that one or two, and then continue [tekstailua]”, Walker said in an interview published on YouTube Fitness Volt by.

Walker still does not support a complete ban on phones in gyms.

“The phone is being used [salilla] nine times out of ten to listen to music. You might instinctively look at messages on that page. If you just change the song and put the phone back in your pocket, that's fine,” Walker said.

American Walker, 29, is one of the toughest names in bodybuilding today.

The muscular bundle known by the nickname “Mutantti” has about 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

