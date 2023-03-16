Exercise | Five minutes on an exercise bike is not enough – The coach presents the “perfect warm-up formula” that is suitable for practically everyone

For many people, the initial warm-up is a necessary evil of training, but it shouldn’t be, says physiotherapist Laura Hämäläinen. If done correctly, warming up can not only prevent injuries, but also speed up development.

Physiotherapist Laura Hämäläinen developed a warm-up routine for herself, which she uses both in normal gym training and in her crossfit competitions. According to Hämäläinen, the method is suitable for both beginners and experienced trainers.

Simo Löytömäki HS

3:00 am

Routines. The physiotherapist and the coach Laura Hämäläinen29, says he loves.

That’s why he has been using the same body for about eight years both in his own training and in the warm-up for his coaches.

Whether it’s an everyday workout or a crossfit competition in Holland, Hämäläinen has relied on a certain formula in his warm-up, which lasts 12 minutes.