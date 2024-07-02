Exercise | Exercising on an empty stomach is believed to enhance weight loss – A nutritionist tells the truth

Work out|A nutritionist will tell you when exercising while fasting is beneficial and in which cases it is not worth it.

On an empty stomach that is, working out without breakfast is once again rearing its head as a trend. It is believed to enhance fat burning and act as a way to lose weight.

Some of this is true, some is not, confirms a licensed nutritionist Jaakko Mursu.

“In theory, it can be like this, but in practice, not necessarily.”