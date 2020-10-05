Exercise Exercise can become a habit in just a couple of weeks, and experts advise how it happens – This is how a chronic exercise quit gets used to training

Exercise can become an automatic part of life in the same way as brushing your teeth, says sports and exercise psychologist Taru Lintunen.

For many getting exercise into life after the initial enthusiasm.

At first, the jogging path attracts, but after a few times the hobby is forgotten and the sofa corner starts to feel more attractive. It takes a lot of perseverance to make exercise a routine for yourself.

How exactly does it work? How would a delicate quiver of yo-yo movements keep the beginning of enthusiasm beyond?

About exercise becomes a habit as long as the initial stage makes plenty of repetitions. It is therefore necessary to start moving again and again on a regular basis.

It helps to include a clue in your daily life that brings exercise to mind, says sports and exercise psychologist, professor Taru Lintunen From the University of Jyväskylä. From the hint, it obviously follows in my thoughts that I am now moving.

“ “If you want a habit or routine about exercise, it’s important to think about something that always repeats itself.”

The hint may be some specific time set aside for a week of exercise. It can also be an exercise-related way, such as pre-packing a gym bag next to the front door.

“If you want a habit or routine about exercise, it’s important to think about something that always repeats the same thing. When the hint is planned in advance and starts to move when it is received, the movement becomes an automatic function. Then you don’t have to make an informed decision every time that I’m moving now, ”says Lintunen.

“In the beginning, you have to make an informed decision that I want exercise to be a habit for myself and plan how to do it. Repetitions have to be done persistently, but then when exercise becomes routine, it pays off. ”

Thus, exercise can become an automatic part of life in almost the same way as brushing your teeth or reading a magazine with your morning coffee, Lintunen compares.

“ Exercise habits can develop in a couple of weeks.

It, how long it takes to form an exercise routine is very individual. However, the exercise habit can develop in as little as a couple of weeks.

Research Manager of the National PET Center Tiina Saanijoki in his dissertation, he explored the sensations produced by strenuous interval training and traditional aerobic exercise in accordance with health recommendations in people who had not previously exercised.

Especially high-intensity interval training feels bad at first for beginners, but it also gets used to it quickly, and after a few workouts, the positive feelings from exercise increase.

“Already during the two-week study period, which had six training sessions, the pleasure experiences started to rise very quickly, even though the training at the beginning felt really boring and disgusting,” says Saanijoki.

“ “It just takes perseverance to get over the first, miserable exercise sessions.”

With pleasure is of immense importance in adapting to regular repetitive training, especially when starting exercise.

“If exercise always feels awful, there is less motivation to continue it,” says Saanijoki.

According to Saanijoki, however, for those who are not used to exercise, it is enough to start with even one exercise a week. However, if you are able to add a second or third exercise a week and it feels pleasant, you will get used to the exercise faster.

“Even getting moving becomes easier when the effects of exercise on the body become familiar and when you realize that your body is capable of exercising and the movement doesn’t feel as bad as it did last time,” he says.

Sometimes even in the life of a person who has exercised hard, there will be breaks from exercise. Even if you have a previous exercise background, the first exercises after a break still most often feel bad.

“If you have a previous sports background, then expectations for yourself can also be higher. It just takes perseverance to get over the first, miserable exercise sessions. That good feeling will be restored, ”says Saanijoki.

“ “The longer the break from exercising, the more challenging it is to start.”

It is individual how long a break from exercise can be taken before you have to start as if from the beginning and get used to the exercise lifestyle again. However, the previous exercise background significantly supports re-starting.

“For example, a month is a pretty long time for a trainer not to move. That’s when performance levels start to drop, but the brain does remember exercise. The longer the break from exercise lasts, the more challenging it is to start. When you get a little caught up in the exercise, the previous background helps, because the feelings caused by the exercise, such as shortness of breath and palpitations, are more familiar, ”says Saanijoki.

“ “It’s not worth doing any boring exercise in life.”

Lintusen According to many, it can also be difficult to start moving lightly enough. In the initial stage, it is advisable to set aside enough time for recovery so that exercise will not end. Even if you feel physically miserable at first, later on the move can start to feel comfortable.

“It pays to take the time to find a way to move that you like to make yourself comfortable. Doing something pleasant or, for example, a nice exercise club may carry the initial phase of physical discomfort, ”says Lintunen.

“It’s not worth doing any boring exercise in life.”

Many easily drift to start exercising again with the old familiar forms of training, which is not necessarily inspiring for a longer period of time. Even if, for example, jogging has not been of interest or good mood in the past, running may be returned because it is thought to be easy.

“I would encourage you to think for a moment longer that if this species hasn’t carried me before, then if I would try something else this time,” Saanijoki says.

“ “Habit is a different matter than motivation.”

So able to make long-term changes in their daily lives, you should set yourself precise goals for exercise. The circular decision to start an exercise hobby is often a dream come true.

“You should record your own goals, say it to yourself out loud or agree with someone else,” says Saanijoki.

The goals support making exercise a routine.

“It’s helpful if exercise becomes a habit. It is a different matter than motivation or intention. It may be that there is no motivation, but when moving is a habit, I don’t have to think about whether I’m amused to move, ”says Lintunen.

Still, it is good to be merciful to oneself as well.

“If there’s a break or a few exercises in between, it’s not a failure. Then you can set new goals for yourself again and start over, ”says Lintunen.