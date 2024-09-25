Exercise | Espoo’s water sports center plans to expand year-round – The plans are massive

Exercise|Keilaniemi water sports center Laguuni plans to expand year-round. Sea Pool is planning a spa next door.

Espoo The Keilaniemi water sports center Laguuni plans to expand into a year-round water sports and wellness center. Allas Sea Pool is also planning a spa in Keilaniemi.

Water sports center Laguun’s operations are now focused on the summer season.

In the lagoon, you can enjoy wakeboarding, kayaking, sup-boarding and flyboarding. In addition, there is a floating water park, there is also a restaurant and a sauna in the area.

The city of Espoo owns the areas used by Laguuni. The water sports center operates with a temporary building permit, which is valid until the end of 2026.

Now Laguuni plans to expand its operations to year-round.

In early September, the business and competitiveness division of the Espoo City Council reserved water sports center Laguuni for the design of a water and wellness center in Keilaniemi and the island of Stora Fröken, near Keilaniemi, next to Länsiväylä.

The planning reservation includes the area where Laguuni now operates on rent.

The planning reservation is valid until the end of September next year.

“Laguuni’s restaurant and sauna buildings are now lightweight, as we operate completely above the sea. This limits winter use. The plans are to build a new, more spacious restaurant and sauna building that could be used all year round”, CEO of Vesiurheikeskus Laguun Juuso Tilaéus tells.

Water sports center New activities are also coming to the lagoon if the center were to operate year-round. Tilaéus does not yet say in more detail what the new functions could be.

“We are currently investigating several scenarios, as the place offers wonderful conditions for an urban marine wellness experience.”

Water sports center Laguuni started its operations in 2017. This year, according to Tilaéus, the number of visitors to Laguuni is 65,000, which is slightly more than a year before.

Keilaniemi there is also another operator partially similar to the water sports center Laguuni, if Allas Sea Pool’s plans to open a sea spa in the area come true. The spa should have saunas and outdoor swimming pools.

However, the Allas Sea Pool project has progressed slowly.

In 2020, the business and competition division of the Espoo City Council reserved an area in Keilaniemenranta for the pool project company Nordic Urban oy for the implementation of a sea spa. In June of this year, Nordic Urban oy had to apply for an extension to its area reservation for the fourth time.

Nordic Urban Ltd justified the extension of the planning reservation by the fact that the implementation schedule of the sea spa project has been adjusted to the implementation schedule of the Keilaniemenranta project. If the plans come true, Keilaniemenranta will have offices, a hotel and a congress center and a public beach zone.

“The schedule of the large tower project in Keilaniemenranta affects the implementation possibilities of projects in the surrounding area, because areas are needed for the use of the construction site. That’s why we want certainty about what kind of schedule the Keilaniemenranta project will be realized. After that, the implementation schedule of the sea spa will become clear. We have been promoting the sea spa project all along. We are trying to find a way to break the dependence of the schedules of the different projects in the region on each other”, project development director of Nordic Urban oy. Petteri Lautso states.

Lautson in my opinion, Vesiurheitukeskus Laguuni and Allas Sea Pool have enough customers for both, even though the centers have partly similar operations.

“Allas Sea Pool and Laguuni support each other. The more life there is in Keilaniemi, the better.”

Allas Sea Pool currently has a sea spa in Katajanokka, which opened in 2016.