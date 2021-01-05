Exercise Dozens of new ice rinks opening in Helsinki – First the fields that are not close to the sea will be completed

Fields near the sea take longer to freeze than those further away.

Helsinki the city has begun freezing several skating rinks and they are expected to open as early as this week. Nine artificial ice fields have already been open, but access to them has occasionally been forced to wait due to the large number of visitors.

The great popularity of skating has been due to the fact that the Indoor Sports Venues are closed due to the coronavirus. Queues have arisen because they are valid personal ice restrictions.

Read more: Ice skating has instantly become a favorite sport for Helsinki residents – Queues for artificial ice stretched to tens of meters over the weekend

Outdoor Service Manager Stefan Fröbergin according to the city has fifty skating rinks.

“At least half of these have started freezing,” Fröberg said of Pirkkola, where the field is currently being frozen. In Maunula and Arabianranta, for example, ice processing for skating has also begun.

Fröberg estimatesthat the first ice rinks will be opened next weekend if the frost continues for the rest of the week as it is now Meteorological Department forecast according to looks.

And when the meter seems to remain on the minus side next week, it will probably know that more fields will be open even after the weekend.

According to Fröberg, congestion on artificial ice fields has eased somewhat around Christmas, but in some places there have still been queues.

He tips to follow ulkoliikunta.fi service, where the skating fields will be updated with a green mark as they are completed. The service also shows the open skating rinks in Espoo and Vantaa.

According to Fröberg, it is more difficult to freeze fields close to the sea than those farther from the sea.

“When the sea is still open, especially near the sea, freezing requires more frost, but that is what is now promised. So the fields near the sea are not the first to be completed, but more inland, ”says Fröberg.

“As soon as the field is turned green when there is safe ice.”

At the moment, it seems that this winter will be better for skating than a year ago.

Last year, the winter was so mild that the city decided not to freeze some of the skating rinks.

“Yeah, now it looks nice when next week it seems to be frosty and then there are a lot of tracks in use.”