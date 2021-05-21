Exercise “Don’t, don’t” – The image of Nokia’s sports park wonders if the footballers get into the line of fire of baseball players?

According to Nokia’s sports venue manager, the concern about the balls flying to a neighboring field across borders is unfounded.

Nokia A new large outdoor sports center will soon be built on the Harjuniitty. Construction is set to begin as soon as possible, with the foundations and foundations laid, according to the city’s sports venue manager, by early June at the latest.

Social media is pleased that the city is investing in sports venues, but the observational image has sparked a debate about the safety of the sports venue.

There are running tracks on the side of the baseball field and a football field on the back. It has raised concerns that baseball is at risk of hitting other enthusiasts. On Twitter, one talker notes that football players should have a baseball bat with them.

In addition, the sports area includes an outdoor gym, a play area and a long jump area.

“The idea is that when a family comes to an outdoor sports center, there will be physical activities for all members of the family, if even one of the children is in guided exercises,” Mika Lehtinen Nokia from the city says.

Fear Lehtinen does not consider it appropriate for baseballs to fly among other enthusiasts. There is a high fence coming between the baseball field and the football field.

“The field is not made for the championship series, but for the use and hobbies of schoolchildren and children. The field has good security areas and a fixed fence. ”

The use of a treadmill, on the other hand, should be avoided if playing on the field.

“If there’s a game on the field, then of course it’s not appropriate to use a treadmill.”

Outdoor sports venue the construction has been made possible by state aid of EUR 96 000. According to Lehtinen, the plan for the baseball field has already revived the hobby at Nokia.

“There has been active baseball activity here in the past, which faded as the field left under other structures. Now more teams have left to build and develop, more leaders and juniors have become. ”

Lehtinen believes that a decent artificial turf field will give the hobby more impetus.

“Maybe the field will even cause a baseball boom in Nokia.”

Nokia City Marketing Manager Laura Niittymäki recalls that the observational picture is preliminary and may not be realized as such.

The Harjuniity outdoor sports center will be discussed at a meeting of Nokia’s Urban Development Board in June.

On social media, Nokia’s plans have aroused astonishment.

“Don’t, don’t …”, FC Inter’s experienced striker Timo Furuholm commented.