Exercise | Do you start your workout on a running bike or on a treadmill? It wouldn’t be worth it, the expert says and advises a better way

The real meaning of warming up is not understood, says the expert. For many, it is a mandatory quarter on an exercise bike, when it should be seen as an important part of training.

Light first work up a sweat on an exercise bike, treadmill or crosstrainer, and then heavy weights for the leg press and the thing itself!

“This mistake is made in gyms every moment, because many people still think that for warming up light sweating and shortness of breath are enough,” says the director of research and development of the Tampere sports medicine center and UKK institute Mari Leppänen.