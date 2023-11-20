Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Are people who exercise a lot more susceptible to respiratory diseases? Intense exercise could affect the immune system.

Washington – There is bad news for fitness enthusiasts and sports lovers this winter: hard training could impair or even weaken the immune system. This is at least suggested by a study in which firefighters were examined after intense physical exertion.

To do this, the eleven study participants had to carry almost 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of equipment through the area for 45 minutes. Then examined Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) researchers their blood plasma, saliva and urine.

The Paradox of Fitness: Effects of Intense Training on the Immune System

The finding suggests that “very fit people may be more susceptible to viral respiratory infections immediately after strenuous exercise.” Study leader Ernesto Nakayasu from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) explains that lower inflammatory activity could be the reason why the body cannot fight infections effectively.

While there is clear evidence that moderate physical activity strengthens the immune system in the long term can, the immediate reaction of the immune system to intense physical stress remains controversial.

Fit through the winter: healthy nutrition and balanced training

The researchers discovered a decrease in molecules that actively counteract inflammation and an increase in opiorphin, a pain-relieving endorphin. The effects of these changes on short-term immune system function are still unclear, but researchers speculate that released opiorphin may improve muscle blood flow during exercise.

The study highlights the positive effects of physical activity on health, but it also found possible signs of immune system suppression in trained firefighters. Further investigations and studies should deepen these results. (ls)