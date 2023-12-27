Exercise | Can you stay in this position for 45 seconds? “Horsestand” mercilessly reveals the body's weak points

The easy-looking horsestand reveals the body's tensions and weaknesses mercilessly. The classic pose of martial arts is not only a great challenge movement for the whole family, but also a surprisingly good addition to training.
Do you create? the classic position of martial arts, standing on a horse?
The result can be a surprise, because an easy-looking movement takes away the assumptions.
In English horse stance – known as the pose has challenged martial artists for a long time, and it certainly challenges modern people as well.
#Exercise #stay #position #seconds #Horsestand #mercilessly #reveals #body39s #weak #points
Leave a Reply