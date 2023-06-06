Of Laura Cuppini

A French study demonstrated it: similar results were also seen in males. The 95,000 participants were followed up for 30 years

Regular exercise can reduce the risk of developing Parkinson’s by up to 25%. It proves it a new study published in the journal neurology

which involved 95,354 women (mean age 49) who did not have Parkinson’s when they started work. The researchers, from Paris’ Saclay University, Salptrire University Hospital and the University of Bordeaux, looked at the participants’ physical exercise over three decades, including sports, walking, cycling, gardening, climbing stairs and cleaning the house.

The results of the study Over the 30 years, 1,074 women developed Parkinson’s. The results of the study are clear: as the level of exercise increases, the risk of Parkinson’s decreases. The women who exercised the most — based on timing and intensity — showed a 25% lower risk of developing the disease compared to more sedentary ones. According to the researchers, therefore, physical activity can help prevent or delay the onset of the disease. Previous studies had shown similar results in males as well. See also "Mom with multiple sclerosis it is possible", the story of the neurologist

Dopamine deficiency Parkinson’s

a neurodegenerative disease affecting the nervous system. It can cause uncontrollable tremors, muscle stiffness, and gait and balance problems, as well as sleep disturbances, depression, memory impairment, and fatigue. Symptoms usually result frominsufficient dopamine production

by neurons. There is no cure, but only treatments to relieve symptoms. Physical exercise is also very important for those with Parkinson’s: it can improve cognitive functions, sleep quality and quality of life, as well as slow the progression of motor symptoms.