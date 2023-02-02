Modifying your routine and adding regular exercise can cut your risk of type 2 diabetes by more than half. JAMAauthored by researchers from China.

Entitled Effect of moderate and vigorous aerobic exercise on incident diabetes in obese adultsthe research was led by Xiaoying Li of the University of Shanghai and divided patients into vigorous and moderate exercise. In the first group, the risk of diabetes was reduced by 49%; in the second, the chances of the disease developing dropped by 53%.

Lifestyle intervention consisting of diet and regular exercise has proven effective in preventing type 2 diabetes in high-risk individuals.

“However, the isolated effect of vigorous and moderate exercise on the prevention of diabetes is uncertain. In the current clinical trial, we evaluated the long-term effect of vigorous and moderate exercise on the incidence of diabetes during a 10-year follow-up after a 12-month exercise intervention,” the researchers explain.

The vast majority of the 220 participants completed the 1-year exercise program (94.5%) and 81.4% remained for the 10-year follow-up. After the exercise intervention, all participants were encouraged to maintain a healthy lifestyle and engage in moderate-intensity aerobic exercise.

Among the recommendations of World Health Organizationthe pace of physical activity to prevent diabetes and cardiovascular disease varies according to age group