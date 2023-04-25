Exercise | Bad news for office workers: Research found the answer to what time exercise is most beneficial

Recent research shows it: move during the day, maximize the health benefits. We asked two experts what the result is based on.

One sad, full of soot on the jogging path, while the other is lifting the barbell in the gym. What time is it?

It can be of decisive importance in relation to the health benefits of exercise, it shows a recent study conducted in Great Britain. Its results are based on a seven-year follow-up of nearly one hundred thousand people aged 46–79. The focus was on moderate or heavier exercise, such as brisk walking, jogging and cycling.

According to research, the health benefits are greatest when you move between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Vigorous exercise at any time reduced participants’ risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer and other diseases. However, those who moved during the day or relatively regularly during their waking hours had the greatest health effects.

Afternoon exercise was especially effective for the elderly, men, those who exercise little and those who suffered from cardiovascular disease.

Received the results support previous research that the timing of exercise can be important, says the university lecturer in exercise biology at the University of Jyväskylä Enni-Maria Hietavala. And because the research is so wide-ranging, it can be considered significant.

“I think that the results can be partly explained by the fact that moving during the day breaks the constant standing still and sitting, even by force,” he reflects.

However, it is also undeniable that exercise affects, for example, metabolism in different ways at different times of the day. Sand whale also highlights researchwhich showed differences between women and men.

Based on that, morning exercise is especially beneficial for women if they want to lose weight by burning fat.

Afternoon exercise, on the other hand, improves women’s muscle strength more effectively than training at other times.

“This can be explained by the hormone levels and neuromuscular system of women, who live according to a circadian rhythm. When you place exercise in suitable hormone spikes or optimal points for the nervous system, you can at least in theory get additional benefits,” says Hietavala.

For men, exercise in the afternoon or early evening has the best effect on blood sugar regulation. Based on the study, afternoon exercise also lowered men’s blood pressure.

“ “If a person is over 30 years old, his internal clock inevitably tends to stop.”

Neither research professor at the Department of Health and Welfare, sleep researcher Timo Partonen doesn’t seem surprised when he hears about the research results.

Other studies have also proven that moving between 7 and 8 and 13 and 17 is the most favorable for sleep, he states.

“If a person is over 30 years old, his internal clock inevitably tends to stop. It is the rule and not the exception,” Partonen emphasizes.

But when you move early in the morning or during the day, according to Partonen, it speeds up the circadian rhythm. Exercise is therefore a way to speed up the activity of the delayed groups of neurons that make up the internal clock closer to the actual 24-hour cycle.

“This means better and more refreshing sleep,” he sums up.

However, the undeniable fact is that few of us are able to break away from our work in the middle of the day to exercise. On the other hand, short walking or oxygen jumping reduces the dangers of immobility, if you would otherwise spend the working day rocking in an office chair.

On the other hand, working remotely has increased opportunities for daily exercise. If an hour’s heavy training can be moved from the evening to the day, it is not a bad idea at all, the interviewees believe.

By day the exercise you do differs from anivarha activity in the sense that it is undeniably suitable for everyone.

For elderly people with diseases of the heart and circulatory system, strenuous morning exercise is not necessarily physically good. This is due to the fact that the blood’s tendency to clot is at its greatest in the morning, which increases the risk of blood clots in vessels partially narrowed by the disease, says Partonen.

During strenuous exercise, the oxygen demand of the cells suddenly increases more than usual, the blood pressure rises, and the blood vessels, which are cramped and possibly blocked by blood clots in the morning, cannot necessarily transport enough oxygen to the cells along with the blood circulation.

“The consequence can then be, for example, a heart attack or cerebral circulation disorder.”

On the other hand, many basic health experts feel that they are not at their best in the morning for a sweat workout. The feeling can be sleepy, even restless.

“At this point, you should think about whether the optimal moment for training is right after you get out of bed, or only after you’ve woken up properly,” says Hietavala.

Instead heavy and fitness-enhancing exercise that is concentrated in the late evening is especially bad for sleep.

“Those who work out in the evening have to wait for a while for the body’s cycles to decrease before they can catch up on sleep,” explains Hietavala.

Partonen encourages you to prefer fairly light exercise in the evenings. A walk that does not raise the heart rate can even have beneficial effects on sleep, he reminds.

In the best case, walking gives you an active means of relaxation, which resets your thoughts about stressful factors.

Although So the time of day can matter, the main thing is to exercise at all, Hietavala emphasizes. Done training is in any case more effective than not done.

The general recommendation for exercise in Finland is as follows: during the week, two and a half hours of vigorous, moderately effective exercise or alternatively one hour and 15 minutes of high-intensity exercise.

In addition to this, it is good to include a couple of strength training sessions in the week, such as muscle conditioning or movement control.

“But the more time to be active in everyday life, the better. Beneficial exercise is everything,” sums up exercise physiologist Hietavala.