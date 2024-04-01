Exercise | At least a mile every day – Sandra Bergqvist, who unexpectedly joined Orpo's board, acknowledged the facts and started running

An agricultural entrepreneur from Nauvoo became the sports minister as a surprise choice. In the summer, Sandra Bergqvist will travel to the Olympics for the first time, which she does not think is necessary to boycott: “Putin does not dictate where our athletes go.”

Sandra Bergqvist likes to go jogging by the sea in Helsinki, because it reminds him of Nauvo's hometown.

The sports minister from Nauvoo has it on run streak -running challenge, where you have to run at least a mile, 1,609 meters, every day. Often the run stretches out to 3–5 kilometers.

Bergqvist stopped jogging during the corona pandemic, until in the spring of 2023 the posture movement started.

“Clothes started to get tight. I got the feeling that I'm not comfortable in my body. When Petteri Orpo then announced that Rkp would join the board, I thought it would be a tough year. I started running again,” says Bergqvist about his running hobby.

At home in Nauvo, he also runs on a treadmill, so not always outside looking at seascapes.

“The treadmill has been a good thing. Otherwise, I would come up with some excuse not to go for a run.”

“ “It's true that I can't remember that I particularly highlighted sports.”

Orphan (kok) in the current government, Bergqvist was a surprise choice to be responsible for sports, exercise and youth work. Bergqvist, 43, is also the vice-chairman of the Swedish People's Party, a municipal politician and an MP since 2019.

The title of Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth is completely new and the first. By agreement, Bergqvist will be minister for two years, i.e. until the summer of 2025.

After that, the duties will be transferred to the Christian Democrats, where one potential ministerial candidate may be a former speed skater Mika Poutala.

“Even though there is still time to get there, it feels sad to stop when you have a good idea of ​​where we are going,” Bergqvist says and does not comment on his successor.

At the Ministry of Education and Culture, Bergqvist is said to have quickly caught on to the plot, even though he is not that familiar with sports and exercise topics.

“He has gotten to know things very well, can learn and go around the field”, special expert of the Ministry's Department of Youth and Sports Policy Hannu Tolonen says.

During his time as a member of parliament, Bergqvist asked written questions in the parliament about, among other things, the endangered status of the egret and the qualification requirements of boat drivers – we go to Nauvoo from the mainland by boat.

On the other hand, there are no questions about sports and exercise.

“I am from the archipelago and the questions were related to that. It's true that I don't remember that I particularly highlighted sports. I've been worried about the closure of small schools and the fact that sitting on the school bus weakens movement.”

How qualified do you think you are to lead as the Minister of Physical Education and Sport?

“A minister is like a manager in a company. He does not need to know everything about everything, but to bring good aspects of the organization and manage the overall picture of things. There are people in the ministry who know and know sports, I am grateful for that.”

My own in addition to his movement, the sports minister has a mandate to look after and talk about a big concern, the immobility of Finns.

In the current government program, an annual budget of 20 million euros has been reserved for the Suomi liikkeille program for the duration of the entire government term. The program emphasizes everyday exercise.

“There have been big changes in society. Before, we moved during the day. Now let's go to the gym by car. It would be good to motivate people to do what feels good and nice. Exercise is good, everyone knows that,” says Bergqvist.

“The costs caused by immobility cost 3-5 billion a year. That's a big question.”

As Minister of Sports Bergqvist wants to break down norms, which nowadays do more harm than good.

For example, many small sports clubs are not able to organize standard traffic control at the venue, when there are simply no more properly trained volunteers.

“It's about an administrative burden that once had a good purpose. It is the whole government's idea that the old norms that are hindering the operation will be reviewed and we will see what could be dismantled.”

“ “There will be even fewer young people in the future.”

Sandra Bergqvist's appointment as sports minister will last for two years as agreed.

In the board Bergqvist also wants to promote the opportunity for sports and sports people to raise more money. The topic is topical when millions are dropped from the state's sports budget of around 145 million euros due to austerity measures.

With the Finland on the Move program, the sports budget will rise to 165 million.

Of that 145 million euros, 40 million have been allocated to organizations promoting physical activity. In practice, own fundraising will therefore be a significant part of the financing of exercise and sports in the future.

According to the government program, state aid cuts came to 2.8 million euros for this year. There should be 4 million more for next year. By 2027, the need for surgery will already be considerable, we are talking about tens of millions.

The Olympic Committee has suggested that the toolkit for financing exercise and sports could include the right to tax deductions for donations, which is already in use in the fields of science and art, for example.

“Tax reduction is one way. The Ministry of Finance is responsible for that, but it could be a good opening for the situation we are in now. When grants decrease, it is fair to create new funding opportunities,” says Bergqvist.

“We strive to ensure that the operations do not hinder the operation itself. All things have to go through. I don't think that the saving operation will be successful with just a cheese grater. Structural reforms are also needed.”

According to the minister, we need to think about which actions will bring so-called added value to sports fields.

“There will be even fewer young people in the future. We have to think about how to maintain the opportunity to play sports and reach the top.”

But something good, too: Recently, the government gave the parliament an additional budget proposal, which proposes an increase of almost 3.2 million euros for the development of elite sports and major events, supporting club activities and promoting equality in physical activity and sports.

The increase is made from unused gambling revenues returned to the Ministry of Education and Culture.

“ “The goal is for the new system to bring in money.”

Concrete ones structural reforms include, for example, combining services, centralizing them, eliminating overlaps and rationalizing operations in general.

Sports organizations do the same things in financial and personnel management, procurement, information systems and club development.

“Practices vary. Small sports federations can do more together, as they already do. Sports federations and sports organizations are independent actors, and they must have decision-making power, so that the ministry does not decide everything,” says Bergqvist.

“I believe that things can be discussed when there are so many big savings cuts coming.”

Dismantling Veikkaus' monopoly and changing gambling operations to a license-based one could bring a lot of money from gambling companies to sports, as in Sweden, for example.

At the earliest, the license system would come into effect in 2026. According to Bergqvist, the matter is progressing on schedule.

“The goal is to get as many game companies as possible under the scope of the license system. I hope that this will also bring more money to sports. It is important to be responsible so that there are no game disadvantages.”

“ “The place of the Russians is not in the Olympic Games.”

Sandra Bergqvist moves a lot and follows a lot of sports anyway.

Future summer is a real super summer in terms of prestigious competitions, which culminates in the Olympic Games organized in Paris. The Finnish Olympic team is just being formed, but as Minister of Sports, Bergqvist is going to his first Olympic Games.

“I've received an invitation and I'm going to go.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete in the Olympics as neutral athletes, as long as they meet certain criteria.

In addition, several sports federations continue to be shelved, such as the International Association of Athletics Federations. Russian or Belarusian teams are not allowed to participate.

The minister is saddened by the laxity of the International Olympic Committee in the matter.

“It would have been better if the IOC were more straightforward. Now it has passed the responsibility on to the international sports federations. It's good that strict conditions have been set for the participation of the Russians, but you have to have the backbone to say it directly. The place for the Russians is not in the Olympic Games.”

Should Finland or the other Nordic countries boycott the Paris Olympic Games if Russian athletes are participating in them?

“I don't see the boycott as good. Athletes would suffer from that. Vladimir Putin does not dictate where our athletes go. Besides, the Olympics is a good place to encourage Ukrainians.”

In the government's recent supplementary budget, an increase of 400,000 euros is presented to support the preparation and finishing phase of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

in Paris Bergqvist plans to follow different sports according to the situation and schedule. As a bench athlete, he likes to follow athletics and traditional sports.

“When I was young, I closely followed formulas and hockey, more than now. The appreciation for sports is high. Sports are important to Finns. It brings community and creates role models.”

Bergqvist's spouse Thomas Isaksson played handball at a competitive level for a long time, and the family's 5-, 9- and 11-year-old daughters enjoy soccer, gymnastics and horse riding.

Together with his siblings, Bergqvist owns a small farm in Nauvo. The ranch has been closed and the fields are under the care of a neighbor.

The farm left an important lesson in life.

“We had a lot of animals at home and had to go to the barn seven days a week. It was hard work and I learned that if you want something to happen, you have to do it yourself.”

“When I was little, it was sad when we didn't have a summer house. I dreamed that I, too, could go to a cottage,” says the minister who enjoys nature.

