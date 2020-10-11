Exercise As a child, Roope Huuhtanen constantly groped, and finally his tibia was cut off: “Now I want to hit and kick so that the sleeves snap”

Huuhtanen received Taekwon-don’s black belt as the first cp disabled.

At first Roope Huuhtanen hands rise over the head in the same way as in volleyball. This is where the first set of movements of the Taekwon-don black belt begins Kwang-gae, consisting of 39 different shops.

Huuhtanen pulls the series focused. The fires will be lower than usual, but they will not prevent you from performing cleanly.

Huuhtanen, 25, who lives in Oulu, was awarded the Taekwondon black belt in August as the first person with a cp disability in Finland. Taekwon-do is a parallel form or sister type of taekwondo, another Korean martial art. The species are similar to each other, but there are differences in, among other things, the way technologies are performed and the rules of competition. They also belong to various world organizations.

Black the belt is the highest and most demanding belt in Taekwon-don. Achieving it requires years of intensive training, and in Finland it is achieved by less than 20 people a year.

Huuhtanen himself did not think he was an exception until the others raised the matter.

“Taekwon-do has become so completely a way of life. The virtues and principles of the sport revolve around me all the time, ”says Huuhtanen.

There are five virtues, or spiritual skills, in Taekwon-do, and they have taken over Huuhtanen’s entire life. Huuhtanen lists virtues as if from a pharmacy shelf, but before that we return to Northern Ostrobothnia, Utajärvi in ​​the 1990s and 2000s, and when Huuhtanen was still a small boy.

Huuhtanen was born prematurely and was diagnosed spastic diplegia, one of the manifestations of cp injury.

He began to become aware of his injury when he stumbled in a hippie game “every third step”.

“Later in school sports, almost everything was challenging. As the others skated, I walked around the field. ”

Cp injury (cerebral palsy) is a permanent brain injury acquired during fetal or early childhood that makes it difficult to control movements. In diplegia, the symptoms appear mainly in the lower limbs.

“The upper body works roughly normally. The legs are stiff, stiff and operated many times, ”says Huuhtanen.

At the age of ten Osteotomy was performed on Huuhtanen, in which the tibias were severed and the incorrect position of the legs was corrected. It took months in a wheelchair, but after that, walking became easier.

A couple of years later, Huuhtanen saw an announcement on the wall of the store about the Taekwon-do course starting in the neighboring municipality of Muhos.

“I started to urge my parents to get there. At first it was thought that I didn’t think so and that these legs would not work. ”

However, it was decided to call and ask.

“The leader said that welcome to join. Everyone works according to their own boundaries, and there is no need to worry about being compared to others. ”

Taekwon-do-salin when he stood on the edge for the first time, Huuhtanen was immediately sure.

“I saw it done here seriously, and I want to do it too. I want to hit and kick so that the sleeves snap. ”

Since then, Huuhtanen has kicked, but lower than the others.

“Taekwon-do is a kicking sport. When the others kicked at the waist and head, I kicked at the knee, ankle and thigh. ”

In the background was an enthusiasm for the worlds of ninjas and samurai that had ignited at an even younger age. The Turtles mutant ninja turtles and ninja movies had been watched many times, and at the same time an insatiable fire had also awakened into fantasy literature.

Huuhtanen knew he had found his own species and started setting goals. You could not compare yourself to other enthusiasts.

“In my first belt test at the age of 13, I was aiming for a yellow belt. The teacher said ‘don’t stress but do what you can with your own birds. Don’t care how high others kick. Kick where your feet are enough ‘. After a successful experiment, I got the feeling that I could do it, ”Huuhtanen describes.

Although Huuhtanen now has a black belt after 12 years of training and nine belt tests, he is not on target. The holder of the black belt can see up to the value of the ninth Dan’s grandmaster, and Huuhtanen’s belt is the first dan.

“This is just the first stage. With good luck, I sometimes have a big herd of my own students. ”

Roope Huuhtanen and his coach Antti Kukkonen are training.­

In Asia the belt system of the born Taekwon-don is based on a precise order of values, but according to Huuhtanen, there is still a free and permissive spirit in the sport. That’s the message he wants to be taking to everyone.

“If I can, anyone can. Physical limitations or age are not barriers. Everyone competes against their own, former self. ”

In Finland, Huuhtanen is thus the first person with a cp disability to reach the black belt. In the world, it is known that at least in Britain, a down-man has completed a black belt.

“My own physical and mental growth in the sport has been tremendous. Without Taekwon-do, I would sit in a wheelchair, ”says Huuhtanen.

There have also been disappointments in the sport, the biggest of which was the first attempt at a black belt test last December. It didn’t go through, and at that moment, Huuhtanen needed those spiritual skills — virtues — acquired at Taekwon-do.

“Self-control, honesty, courtesy, diligence and an indomitable spirit,” Huuhtanen lists.

Roope Huuhtanen practiced in the Taekwon-Do Academy hall in Oulu. Huuhtanen passed the black belt test in August.­

These Huuhtanen strives to adhere to the main principles both inside and outside the sport. Taekwon-don’s big goal is to raise better people of all.

In my teens, the idea of ​​virtues calmed the restless mind. Later, they became a guideline that nothing is left out but things are tried to be completed.

“Yes, in its own life you will find that those virtues have come out of the species into everyday life.”

After high school, Huuhtanen studied library at Oulu University of Applied Sciences. Now he says that he has “caught a stub of work” in the Oulu Main Library.

“When there is a cp injury and a hearing impairment, the work needs to be neat indoor work. I don’t have any physical work. ”

The love for fantasy literature has remained, and the closest has remained J. R. R. Tolkien.

“Lord of the Rings should still be read two, three times a year, ”Huuhtanen describes.

Taekwon-don hobby began in Finland in the 1980s and its sister species taekwondo as early as the 1970s. There are now a total of thousands of enthusiasts in these two parallel sports.

The components of both sports are self-defense, basic techniques, series of moves, match and crushing. Huuhtanen experiences self-defense as his own.

“It includes a warlike mentality that has always fascinated me. Knights and samurai have always been of interest, and in self-defense you can explore and try what it really is. ”

You can also apply your skills in self-defense.

“I can do it in that area, despite the limitations.”