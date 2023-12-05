Exercise | An easy movement illustrates how to get more out of training with less effort

Many people think they are weak because shopping bags and dumbbells feel unbearably heavy. In reality, it may be a small detail – the lack of shoulder support.

More effective training with less effort. That’s what many people certainly hope for – especially when, in the darkest time of the year, just getting to the gym can seem a bit more challenging.

Effective training does not always mean high intensity, maximum weights or many hours of sweating. Often the real power of a movement lies in the small details. One such important detail is good shoulder support.