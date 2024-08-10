Exercise | An almost hundred-year-old Finn reaps fame with his sporting achievements – “I’d rather die in the forest than stay home alone”

Exercise|The oldest participant of the veteran orienteering world championship plate, 96-year-old Sole Nieminen, collected three gold medals.

The almost hundred-year-old orienteer Sole Nieminen’s progress reached a run in the final meters of the race.

Inka Salmi HS

10:00 | Updated 14:14

Large a group of people cheer for the 96-year-old Sole Niemiwhich takes the final sprint. He crosses the finish line as the world champion of the running step.

People hug, praise and congratulate Niemi. Many take group photos with the “legend” and the “role model”.