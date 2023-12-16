Exercise | Almost every trainer knows a form of training that can be used to get startling results through systematic training

As a pair of words, isometric training is foreign to many, but almost every trainer has used its teachings at one time or another. With systematic training using isometric movements, you can gain enormous strength in a short time.

The plank is a traditional static movement. At the end of the article, an effective bench press with a stop is presented.

Annastiina Lehtonen

15.12. 2:00 am | Updated 8:06 a.m

Training formwith which, according to some studies, you can get up to 90 percent more strength in a few months at best.

Such incredible-sounding results can be achieved with isometric training.

The pair of words may be unfamiliar to many, but in practice isometric training is familiar in some form to almost every exerciser. For example, the traditional plank is all about isometric exercise.