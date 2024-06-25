Exercise | All you need for summer strength training are sneakers and a bit of cottage road

Work out|Many people put off going to the gym during the summer vacation. The expert advises three different ways to do hill training.

21.6. 2:00 am | Updated 7:07

Leg muscle strength and you can develop basic endurance even outside the gym, even on your own cottage road. All you need is regular sneakers, a suitable sized hill and a plan of what you are going to do.

This is what the coach of the capital region’s sports academy Urhea says Olli Pulkkanenwith whose help we compiled the instructions for three different hill workouts.