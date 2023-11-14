Exercise | A teenager set a wild one-handed chin-up world record

18-year-old Levente Arany-Toth pulled quite a few jaws with one hand.

Hungarian Levente Arany-Toth has got his name in the Guinness Book of Records with his wild performance. Arany-Toth, 18, managed to set a new world record in the one-handed chin-up.

Arany-Toth already set the record in July, but Guinness Book of Records confirmed the result only last week.

Arany-Toth sought the record for the number of jaws made in one minute. He had previously failed to break the world record, but this time the practice paid off.

The record is now 25 repetitions per minute. The previous one was from China of Li Zechuan 24 made earlier this year.

At first, Arany-Toth miscounted the repetitions and thought she had failed. After watching the video, he realized that he had set a new record. He estimates that the mental side was a bigger challenge for him than the physical.

“I can get quite restless before a performance that means a lot to me. I knew that the right state of mind is crucial in breaking such a record, and I prepared a lot with imagery training and mindfulness,” Arany-Toth commented to Guinness.

According to an interview she gave to Guinness, Arany-Toth focused on chin-ups for three months. He doesn’t train with weights anyway, but uses calisthenics, i.e. bodyweight exercises. He has used a weight vest or belt to help.

Arany-Toth is vegan and followed a particularly strict diet the week before the performance. That and three hour-long workouts a week produced results.