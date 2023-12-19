Exercise | A specialist tells you how to exercise during the flu season

A mild runny nose is not an obstacle to light exercise, but during certain symptoms you should skip training. A sports medicine professor lists the rules of thumb for the flu and working out.

Before Christmas it's the holidays and you'd like to go for a run or go to the gym, but the flu season threatens to mess up your plans.

My throat feels strange and feels a bit stuffy.

Can you still go for a walk or do you prefer to stay on the couch and lie down?

A mild runny nose is not an obstacle to light exercise, says the professor Olli Heinonen From the Paavo Nurmi Center at the University of Turku. Heinonen also works as a sports medicine specialist in Mehiläinen.

“If there is a little congestion, but you feel well, you can try light exercise, such as walking or light weight training.”

The most important measure is always how you feel. Even light exercise must be stopped if it feels bad, Heinonen reminds. Unusually bad feeling, weakness or dizziness are signs when you should stop.

“ “It's typical that an active person wants lost days back and goes all out.”

For example, severe fatigue, dizziness, chest sensations, muscle pains and feeling feverish are clear signs that you need to leave the training for later.

“But you don't need to lie in bed all day even when you're half fit. Then you can move easily and do everyday chores.”

If you have a cold hits properly, it is usually easy to choose rest. When you're sick, you don't even feel like exercising.

But when the symptoms subside, a difficult situation can arise again. At what point do you dare to return to sports and how should you start training?

According to Olli Heinonen's experience, many sporty people have a tendency to get going after the flu too enthusiastically.

“It's typical for an active person to want lost days back and immediately go full blast. Then the disease can take a backseat.”

Exercising that is too strenuous may prolong the symptoms.

The workout should be stopped immediately if you feel clearly unwell during it. Specific warning signs are chest pains, shortness of breath, a stabbing sensation in the chest or symptoms of arrhythmia.

“Such symptoms are signs that there is a load on the heart. Exercising has been too early, and we still have to take a break from training.”

You should also always tell your doctor about heart symptoms.

The infection takes its toll always the body. Therefore, after acute flu symptoms, it takes time for the body to recover properly.

“If you have the patience to take it easy in training for a few days, you can get into full-weight training much faster.”

According to Heinonen, it is impossible to give completely universal instructions for training after the flu, because infections and people are different.

A fit person usually recovers from the flu a little faster than others. But on the other hand, an irritable disease can affect the training of even a fit person for weeks.

The story also used the terveurheilija.fi website as a source.