Exercise | A popular quick workout takes only 4 minutes – This is what tabata is all about, which is equivalent to running for up to an hour

Tabata is the heavyweight of HIIT training, which effectively develops fitness and burns fat. You can easily apply a version of Tabata that suits your condition.

You might be heard of tabata – HIIT workouts (high intensity interval training) of the sweatiest and roughest version.

Someone could also call it fast food.

Many may be surprised to learn that initially Tabata was done on an exercise bike. A Japanese researcher Izumi Tabata tested in the 1990s what kind of results can be achieved with a short but high-intensity workout. His research team members were Olympic-level speed skaters.