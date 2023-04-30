Exercise | A mother of four from Jyväskylä wanted her own time – She skied 300 kilometers straight

Jyväskylä’s Susanna Ylinen’s 300-kilometer cross-country ski run in Ylläki took 20 hours and 15 minutes.

In Jyväskylä Susanna Ylynen39, has an idiosyncratic idea of ​​pleasure.

He knows nothing better than long runs in nature either skiing, running or cycling. But while for most of us “long run” means, say, 20 kilometers or at most a marathon, for Ylis it means a hundred or 200 kilometers.

Two years ago, Ylinen took a hundred ski runs three days before the birth of her bump.

When it went so easily during her last pregnancy, a year ago Ylinen decided to ski 200 kilometers.

This year, he tried to see if even 300 kilometers would go easily.

“I’m turning 40 in the summer and I’m celebrating with four different challenges. This was one of them,” says Ylinen on the phone.

Ylinen decided completes his skiing in Ylläki at the end of the family’s Lapland vacation.

It was chosen as a place also because Ylinen knows the tracks of Ylläs and Levi very well.

“There, the telephone network also works all the time. At first, I thought about Saariselkä, but as it’s more desert-like, the phone network there is short and I didn’t dare to take the risk that, for example, I’d get hurt, and the phone wouldn’t work,” says Ylinen.

On Saturday On April 15, Ylinen’s bell rings in Äkäslompolo at 3:30.

At 4:14 he was already on the track. The frost gauge showed minus 11 degrees.

Ylinen had packed a spare shirt, an extra tube scarf, a first aid kit and a lot of snacks in his drinking vest: riska, chocolate and energy gels and bars. In addition, he still had a drinking belt.

Ylinen skied around Ylläs’ familiar tracks and took a short break every couple of hours.

“I skied in my own thoughts and really enjoyed myself according to the long formula.”

The first hundred kilometers took six hours and 30 minutes.

“However, the start was slower than expected, since the frost tracks were not that slippery. However, the morning sun did its job and made the tracks slippery,” says Ylinen.

Susanna Ylinen packed her gear in her bib. Drinks turned into juice ice during skiing.

The first one Ylinen took a proper service break after 115 kilometers. After eating and drinking, he headed towards Levi.

In Levi, Ylinen criss-crossed the tracks.

“At some point, a herd of reindeer appeared with me, and I skied after them for several kilometers.”

At 18 o’clock, 200 kilometers had been accumulated, and Ylinen decided to head back towards Yllä.

When the sun started to set, Ylista started to get cold. The accompanying drinks had turned into juice ice, and it was not appealing to consume them.

However, Ylinen persevered all the way to Lake Äkäslompolo, where he knew his friend had arranged for him more fins, a dry shirt and hot cocoa.

When the evening turned into night, Ylinen began to crave company. He already thought for a moment that he would stop by a pub nearby, if there was a skiing club there for the last 50 kilometers.

Ylinen had also taken headphones with him in case he could call his wife and children on the way, who had left to drive towards Jyväskylä in the morning. While driving the car, the spouse would have had time to talk, but at this point the family was already at home having evening talks.

“I could have also listened to an audiobook or music, but in the end I didn’t want to disturb the peace of my own thoughts.”

The rest of the 45 kilometers went by flat pushing.

About half at one in the morning, Ylinen’s sports watch announced that the wild 300 kilometers had been completed. Including breaks, 20 hours and 15 minutes had passed.

“In the end, the skiing ended surprisingly quickly. I also got a great finish ceremony, when I got to enjoy the amazing northern lights for the last couple of kilometers.”

At the end of skiing, Ylinen took a shower, drank a large glass of grapefruit soda and ate a pizza. There was no need to coax sleep.

Ylinen expected that his muscles would have been sore from the skiing job, but only palm discrimination Aristi the next day.

As a physical education teacher and the mother of four children, who works as an entrepreneur in the health sector, has always exercised a lot, but she has only started doing super long runs in recent years.

They are Ylisen’s own time.

“Perhaps at first I developed such challenges to prove something to myself, but nowadays I do long runs purely for pleasure. Everyday life is hectic, but skiing calms your mind. I’ve made many insights on the track, but often I just focus on enjoying myself. Sometimes, in the middle of the trip, you might cry because of how wonderful skiing is.”

In advance, Ylista was worried that what if the trip is so long that she starts to get bored with the whole sport so that she doesn’t want to put on skis ever again.

The worry was pointless.

“This was a good way to end the ski season, but I’m definitely going to ski next year as well.”

In the Guinness Book of Records, the women’s 24-hour skiing record is 375 kilometers. Next, Ylista would like to break it.