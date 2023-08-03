Exercise | A Finnish couple knows why an unpleasant and boring exercise is important: “It has a similar love-hate relationship”

Taru Lahti-Liukkonen and Niina Ahtiainen are aiming for a place at next summer’s Olympics at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. If they succeed, they would be the first Finnish pair of beach volleyball in the five ring games.

Heartbeats rise to the sky when the stars of Finnish beach volleyball Taru Lahti-Liukkonen and Niina Ahtiainen sweating during their midweek training at Vantaa’s Vapaalanaukei.

As an element, sand requires a lot physically. Players must be both strong and fast, and able to withstand the strain on their respiratory and circulatory systems.

Breathing stabilizes between the balls, so the recovery time is reduced to a couple of ten seconds at most. Syke saws up and down one ball after another.

Here, on soft, world-class sand, Lahti-Liukkonen and Ahtiainen put themselves to the test to achieve their big dream: a place at the Paris Olympics.

“It’s a big goal for us. A goal that we work towards every day,” says Lahti-Liukkonen.

Even though the goal is on the way all the time, the duo tries to keep their thoughts on everyday activities instead of the ranking or June of next year.

Taru Lahti-Liukkonen (left) and Niina Ahtiainen are the number one Finnish couple in beach volleyball. Taru Lahti-Liukkonen 30-year-old beach volleyball professional. Born in December 1992 in Tampere. Previously played regularly with Riikka Lehtonen, Kirsi Hyttinen (now Aaltola) and Anniina Parkkinen. Niina Ahtiainen 26-year-old beach volleyball professional. Born in April 1997 in Imatra. Previously played regularly with Ida Sinisalo (now Sinisalo-Peltonen), Anniina Parkkinen and Riikka Lehtonen.

Finnish couple is in the latest edition of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), published on July 31 on the world list ranked 26th.

The world ranking counts the eight best competitions from within the year.

The FIVB also publishes a separate Olympic ranking, which takes into account the 12 best competitions from the beginning of January this year. The Finnish couple is in 16th place.

In addition, there are five Brazilian and four American pairs ahead of them in the Olympic ranking, when only two pairs per country qualify for the Olympics.

Based on the ranking, there are 17 places at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, so the situation right now looks historically good for Finns.

Beach volleyball has been an Olympic sport since 1996, and so far no Finnish pair has made it to the five-ring games.

Taru Lahti-Liukkonen warms up at the beginning of the exercises with a rubber band.

Niina Ahtiainen (left) and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen arrived in Finland for a few days from Edmonton. Soon the journey continued to the European Championships in Vienna.

of points hunting takes the national team’s number one pair to several Challenge-level competitions of the world tour played in Asia during the fall.

“It’s a pretty tough set, but we rotate them at least for the most part, because they are important tournaments in terms of ranking,” says Lahti-Liukkonen.

Currently, the duo is playing in the European Championships in Vienna, and in October the World Championships in Tlaxcala, Mexico are ahead. The couple returned home from Edmonton a few days before the interview.

“It feels like I’ve already gotten over the time difference. I’ve slept well at night since the trip, and I don’t notice myself that it’s bothering me in any way,” says Ahtiainen.

When returning from abroad, the training starts in stages, so that the recovery can start. The travel day is always rest, and the next day there is some small activation in the program.

“We have talked with our physical trainer that you can feel good, but that’s it [palautumisessa] it takes a certain amount of time”, says Lahti-Liukkonen.

Niina Ahtiainen goes online.

Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen hug each other after a successful performance.

Gap week in their training, the duo spent almost two hours on the sand with their warm-up.

“This was sort of a normal competition season training, although the tempo was a bit brisker and the heart rates increased,” Lahti-Liukkonen analyzed.

“Usually the trainings last an hour and a half, if there is also a punch training or something else, but then there are longer trainings when there is no other training”, adds Ahtiainen.

In their physical training during the summer season, the two prefer basic movements, such as parallel pull-ups, squats and pull-ups. Movements are modified to suit the situation.

“They are sometimes maximum strength, sometimes speed strength and sometimes explosive strength. Because the competition season is so long, there sometimes have to be maximums, i.e. tight series,” says Lahti-Liukkonen.

He says that tight sets keep the nervous system and body awake and adds that he likes strength training in addition to game training. A glutton gets fired up from defense training.

“Gets to get the balls,” he reasons.

Niina Ahtiainen (left) and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen have won the world tour's Challenge level as the only Finnish pair. This happened in the Maldives in 2022. The duo's second win on the world tour came from the Futures-level competition in Helsinki in 2023.

Niina Ahtiainen (left) and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen bowling.

His defense the Finnish pair build in an exceptional way, when Ahtiainen is a defender and Lahti-Liukkonen, who is a few centimeters shorter than him, is a defender.

“Defenders are usually a bit taller, so that’s a specialty for us,” says Lahti-Liukkonen.

“If we don’t catch the blocking defense, then we also have the variation of switching to the head. Both can do both.”

Ahtiainen says that he played as a defender as a junior.

“I like to defend more,” he adds.

In addition to speech, beach volleyball players communicate on the court with their hand signals. They are used to communicate how tackling and defense are handled.

“They are clear between us. If one is shown, it is usually the limit. The second one is that Taru blocks the slant,” says Ahtiainen.

Biitsi Vantaa’s fine and soft sand pleases Taru from Lahti-Liukko. “This is world-class sand,” he says.

Niina Ahtiainen (left) and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen prepare to receive a pass.

Reception According to Lahti-Liukkonen, limping repetition after repetition is one of the most numbing exercises of the training season, despite its importance.

As the most boring exercise, both of them put high-powered interval training on an exercise bike, or the so-called hit training.

“It’s really uncomfortable for me and I don’t feel like doing it, but I’ve noticed its effect. It’s a really important workout during the training season,” says Lahti-Liukkonen.

The two beat themselves up with hiit training during the training season once a week.

“It has that kind of hate-love relationship. I’ve started to like it, and after that there’s a winning feeling, but I can’t say I enjoy it,” says Ahtiainen.

The focus of strength training shifts from explosive strength to maximum strength outside the competition season.

“Physicality is our strength. We are a very strong team physically,” says Lahti-Liukkonen.

Niina Ahtiainen wants to develop more in observation when attacking, so that she can see the field even better and notice how the opponent defends her.

Niina Ahtiainen passes, Taru Lahti-Liukkonen shows a sign at the net.

Lahti-Liukkonen has focused solely on beach volleyball for ten years now.

“Physical coaching has changed a little, but somehow I feel that the basics are pretty much the same,” says Lahti-Liukkonen.

“Perhaps we did more long-term at the beginning, but on the other hand, it worked when you were a little younger and were still building a foundation.”

Czech coaching culture, on the other hand, differs from Finnish coaching based on Ahtiainen’s experiences. He lived in the country for three years.

“Physical training was very different. We didn’t do so much strength-strength, but the training was more with body weights and something sharp,” he says.

Ahtiainen says that he likes the current physical training very much.

“It feels like the years in the Czech Republic have moved on physically.”

Fact Beach Volleyball in Paris Niina Ahtiainen (left) and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen want to go to the Paris Olympics. 24 women’s teams and 24 men’s teams participate in the beach volleyball tournament of the Paris Olympics. The tournament is played at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. France, the host country of the Olympic Games, automatically gets one place in both series. The winner of this year’s World Cup in Tlaxcala, Mexico, will get a place in both series. Based on the ranking, 17 couples in both series will go to the games. Ranking points are collected from January 1, 2023 to 9. June 2024. The remaining five places in both leagues will be allocated based on the regional Continental cup tournaments from 13th to 23rd. June 2024. Each country can get a maximum of two places in both series.

Gluttonous and Lahti-Liukkonen travel the world with their coaches Toni Vahelan with. The other members of the team, i.e. the physical trainer, physiotherapist and psychological trainer, are in Finland.

Last year, the world tour included a third player, ie Anniina Parkkinen. The idea was to see, “who rocks and who gets things going”.

At the end of the season, the trio of players, head coach Vahela and the psychological coach sat at the same table, going through the past tournaments and months.

“Everyone got to share their feelings, and then based on that a decision was made as to who would leave [ykkösparina] for this season”, says Lahti-Liukkonen.

Parkkinen will play this summer Sara Sinisalon roll. They are also participating in the European Championships.

Lahti-Liukkonen and his wife, the former coach of the national team Kai Liukkonenhad a family addition in 2021.

“Yes, it has brought relaxation and flexibility to everything. Although this [beach volley] is a really important thing, but your own child is the priority,” says the mother of a two-year-old daughter.

This story series tells about the athletes’ summer training.

Beach volleyball national team coach Toni Vahela (center) gives feedback to Niina Ahtiainen (left) and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen.