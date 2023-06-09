Exercise | A blood sugar sensor is like a new heart rate monitor – An expert warns against wrong interpretations

Belongs a click as the needle pushes the tiny thread under the skin.

A sticker is visible on the back of the arm, under which the sensor sends the data to the application on the smartphone.

Glucose sensors, originally developed for diabetics, have become more common among non-diabetics in the last couple of years.

Applications aimed at the healthy include Supersapiens, Veri, Levels and Ultrahuman. They are advertised to monitor “metabolic health”.

Applications that measure blood glucose concentrations, more commonly known as blood sugar, have been used in endurance sports for a couple of years now, and their popularity seems to be growing all the time.

But is continuous monitoring of blood sugar values ​​really beneficial for athletes?

“This is still a tricky issue in endurance sports, even experts argue about it”, Kaisa Hall states.

Sali is a sports nutrition expert and coach and a former top triathlete. He has actively tried the Supersapiens application aimed at sports for a year and has also tested it with his coaches.

The glucose sensor on the upper arm is quite inconspicuous. Under the tape is a transmitter and a sensor that goes under the skin. Glucose values ​​are transferred from the transmitter to the application.

Cutaneous the sensor below evaluates blood glucose concentrations from the interstitial fluid.

From the measurements, a graphic line of blood sugar behavior is drawn in the application. According to Sal, the biggest benefit is psychological: watching the line encourages you to eat a little better.

“In a race, you can notice that you do better when you can eat in the right places, but otherwise you don’t get immediate feedback from long-term daily nutrition. Numbers motivate. We live in an era where self-measurement is very popular, and this is one tool for that.”

But there are also problems with apps. They are not as unambiguous health indicators as advertised.

“Apps simplify things. The blood glucose concentration is affected by dozens of different factors, and their interpretation is not always easy.”

Low the blood glucose level does not always mean that there is no energy available.

Carbohydrate stores in the muscles may be full, but due to hormonal changes, the glucose concentration in the blood is low. You need to know how to interpret the results in order to benefit from the measurement.

For example, after a recently eaten meal, blood sugar may drop for a while when insulin is released from the pancreas to balance blood sugar.

“Even at the beginning of sports performances, the glucose concentration in the blood usually drops a little. High-intensity sports, on the other hand, raise the blood glucose concentration regardless of whether we have eaten or whether the stores are full or not.”

Important ones with performance in mind, it is good for an athlete to know how to schedule meals and optimize the blood glucose concentration. Measuring can help with that.

“It is beneficial for the athlete that the glucose level is relatively high at the start of the performance. It is guaranteed by eating carbohydrates at the right time before the performance,” says Sali.

For example, if an athlete eats 30–45 minutes before a performance, it may happen that the blood sugar rises, after which the insulin comes to balance the blood sugar. If insulin is secreted well before the start of the performance, blood sugar may be low at the start of the performance.

There are strong individual differences in how everyone reacts to these situations.

“Some people don’t notice it at all and it doesn’t affect their performance, while others find the low blood sugar at the beginning of exercise very problematic.”

The effects of an insulin spike can be avoided either by eating before the performance or by raising the blood sugar again a little before the sports performance.

“That is, if you eat a little earlier, for example an hour and a half earlier, the insulin spike has time to come and level off. Another option is to drink a sports drink or take a sports gel a quarter of an hour before departure, when blood sugar rises again.”

Health from a point of view, steady blood sugar is a good thing, but it is natural for it to rise and then fall after a meal. Those who want the smoothest possible curve can make wrong choices.

“The apps encourage you to avoid blood sugar spikes and that can lead to not eating enough or leaving carbohydrates too few. It’s bad for the athlete and causes problems.”

“Of course, if your own amount of exercise and energy consumption is not too high, then there is not such a big risk that the amount of carbohydrates will remain too small.”

Kaisa Sali examines the meter’s values ​​after training and compares them to the conditions she feels in her body during training.

Glucose concentration nor can a direct conclusion be drawn from food substances that raise blood pressure, that they are harmful to health.

“For example, morning porridge raises the blood glucose concentration strongly, but that does not mean that you should not eat porridge. Bacon doesn’t raise blood sugar in the same way, but it’s still not healthy.”

Too unequivocal conclusions can therefore lead to limiting energy intake, but Sali has stated that the application has also been helpful for the opposite.

“If there is low energy availability for a long time, then hypoglycemias, i.e. low sugar values, start to appear more often. Glucose tolerance may weaken, and that is usually seen as valuable.”

Year blood sugar monitoring has not revealed anything new or surprising to Sal, but has strengthened the feelings of his own body. He doesn’t follow the app during the training, but he likes to compare the data with the conditions experienced during the training afterwards.

“It’s been really magical when it’s shown the things I’ve felt.”

If for example, the first strokes of the workout have felt bad, the meter has shown a low glucose level. Sali likes to do morning exercises without breakfast. He has also received confirmation of that from the measurements.

“The glucose meter has shown that the values ​​have not gone too low, but that the muscle glycogen stores have been sufficient.”

“ “I personally feel that a heart rate, power, and speed meter are much more necessary than this.”

Blood sugar following could be useful especially for young or beginner athletes who don’t know their body that well yet.

“Otherwise, for monitoring energy balance and food intake, I think it’s more useful to listen to your own state of being, and fill in a food diary from time to time.”

In the coming years, blood sugar monitoring will probably develop further and the use of applications will increase. But will it remain a permanent part of sports measurement systems?

“It’s hard to say yet. I personally feel that a heart rate, power, and speed meter are much more necessary than this.”