Moments ago, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni delivered the final list of 26 players for the national team ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and one of the most striking novelties is the presence of Exequiel Palaciosmidfielder who currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen from Germany.
The “Tucu”, 24 years old and emerged from River Plate, it was one of the big doubts in the final payroll due to his repeated injuries in recent times, which had been marginalizing him from the matches played by the institution he represents, but DT “Albiceleste” decided to play it for him taking into account some aspects.
In the first place, it must be noted that Palacios is one of those footballers fetish What does Scaloni have?for which he has always admitted a certain devotion, especially considering that if he is at 100% he can give him both recovery in the midfield and a lot of dynamics from 3/4 forward, and even with the category to provide goal assists , something that does not abound in many footballers.
One thing to note is that “Pala” played his first game with the Argentine team in Lionel Scaloni’s first game as coach: the 3-0 win against Guatemala, a game in which Palacios provided an assist.
As we said, the current status of the midfielder is not the most desired, as marked by the specialized site flash score: Palacios has barely had minutes in the last four games for his club (he never completed more than 60′ in each of them), and before that he had been injured for nine successive games.
DT’s argument here is purely and exclusively because of its background and not because of its current status. We all know that he will run from behind, and more so knowing that Enzo Fernández’s present is fabulous, speaking of possible variants in the middle. But Scaloni played it for him and now it will be up to Palacios to answer him. On the pitch, where it really matters.
