Yesica Friaswho married Exequiel Palacios In 2021, he has made the decision to sell the world champion medal and a t-shirt related to his ex-partner to cover the costs of maintaining his apartment. This determination arises from the argument that Palacios no longer provides financial support necessary.

In the last few hours, Exequiel Palacios' ex-partner has shared several publications on social networks where she is seen delivering items apparently belonging to the footballer to people who have paid a good amount of money for them, and she assures that she will continue doing so to solve her problems. bills.

“I'm going to sell all the shirts and the world champion's medal to pay for the apartment.”. I try to work, but I was next to him for four years. He told me that he wasn't going to finish paying it because he didn't know if it was going to be his or not. AND I'm only asking you for what belongs to me, what we did togetherand to sign my divorce,” Yésica commented.

The footballer's medal and shirt were sold | Photo: Instagram

Yésica explains that during her relationship with Palacios, she was prevented from developing her own life, and now she is forced to take drastic measures to ensure her economic independence. There were 4 years in which Yésica Frías shared life with the now player of the Bayer Leverkusen.

The amount for which this material has been sold at the moment is unknown, but as has been made known since Argentinaassure that at least the sale of one of the clothes could help solve a month's debt.

Exequiel Palacios has not commented on the matter at the moment and has stayed away from this scandal. The footballer already has a son with Yesica Friaswhich was announced in 2020.