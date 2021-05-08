A decree of the German government to exempt those who have been fully vaccinated against Corona and those recovering from the disease “Covid-19” from many restrictions against the pandemic will enter into force as of midnight today, Saturday, after the decree was published in the Official Gazette today.

Earlier, the Federal Parliament (Bundestag) and the Council of States (Bundesrat) had approved the decree.

The decree provides facilities for those who have been vaccinated and recovered automatically with facilities that were in effect until now only for people with negative swabs, provided that they obtain the two doses of vaccination in full or recover from “Covid-19” disease.

These facilities include the availability of meetings between these people without restrictions, and they will not be counted within the number permitted to participate in the restricted meetings, that is, it is possible for two unvaccinated persons to meet in places that witness an increase in the number of Corona injuries with an unlimited number of vaccinated and recovered.

The night exit restrictions no longer apply to people who have been vaccinated or are recovering from the disease, and they will not be subject to quarantine after returning from travel, except in exceptional cases – for example, if they come from an area where there are variants of the virus. A negative test is no longer necessary for the aforementioned people to do the shopping or make an appointment with a hairdresser.