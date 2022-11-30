Exceptions toArea B of Milanafter the citizens’ protests, the Milanese Administration slightly loosens the links that regulate access to Area B. The derogation in fact it is the prerogative of the owners of Euro 5 diesel carwho intend to scrap it by purchasing a vehicle by March 31, 2023. In addition, the Municipality of Milan has provided for a surcharge of twenty days of admission in Area B, which are added to the 50 already plannedfor owners of Euro 5 diesels with a Isee less than 20 thousand euros.

Exceptions Area B of Milan

The exceptions to Area B of Milan substantially provide for the extension of the time allowed for scrapping the car to owners of Euro 5 diesel vehicles. Resident and non-resident Milanese citizens who have signed up, or will sign up, can therefore continue to circulate in Area B. by March 31, 2023, a contract of purchase, lease or long-term rental against the scrapping of the old vehicle. The Euro 5 vehicle will be able to continue to circulate until the arrival of the new car (in any case no later than 30 September 2023).

Area B derogation for owners who scrap and buy a new car

The same rules and conditions also apply to owners of Euro 5 diesel taxisholders of municipal operating licenses and for euro 4 diesel bus used for the local public transport service.

Derogation Area B Milan interchange parking subscription

Owners of a Euro 5 diesel in possession of subscription annually or monthly at one of the park and ride car parks Lampugnano, Forlanini And Rogoredo will be able to access Area B until September 30, 2023.

Milan Area B derogations until 30 September 2022

As for the parking of via Ripamontithe Administration is studying a subscription system that allows users to take advantage of the same type of exemption.

Exceptions Area B of Milan car-pooling

The prohibition of access and circulation in Area B is postponed to September 30, 2023 also for Euro 5 diesel vehicles when used for journeys in car pooling. To get this exemption you must be regular register on telematic platformincluding those managed by entities authorized to operate on an experimental basis.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Area B Milan car bans Euro 5

👉 How Move-In Area B Milan works

👉 Milan Area B, the traffic bans 2022-2025

👉 Area C Milan CO2 who pays and who doesn’t the Ecopass

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK