Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco reached an agreement with the government so that taxes will only be adjusted if the proposed collection measures are not effective

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), decided that a possible increase in CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) will only be authorized if the measures to compensate for the loss of revenue with the exemption of 17 sectors of the economy do not reach the estimated value of R$ 17 billion.

A trigger will be included in the project that establishes the full exemption from payroll taxes this year and the gradual increase in taxation from 2025 to 2027. The amount of the increase in the rate has not yet been defined.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadhad proposed a 1 percentage point increase in the tax rate on corporate profits. Pacheco, however, was against it.

The solution found is a middle ground. The idea was discussed at the meeting between Lula and Pacheco held on Wednesday afternoon (July 10, 2024) at the Planalto Palace. Haddad and the Government leader in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), participated.

According to the Poder360 found out, one of the ideas discussed was to raise the rate by 5 percentage points only for banks. Lula supported it enthusiastically. Some of those present, however, considered that it is necessary to discuss in more detail whether or not to include companies.

The idea is to vote on the compensation bill by next Wednesday (July 17) in the Senate and request a postponement of the deadline given by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for Congress to explain compensation measures. With that, the bill could be voted on in August by the Chamber.

In recent weeks, Lula has raised his voice against the Central Bank and its president, Roberto Campos Neto. A Genial/Quaest survey released on Wednesday (July 10) showed that Lula’s approval rating increased from 50% to 54% compared to the previous survey in May. The percentage, however, remains below that recorded in August 2023, when approval was 60%.

The bill, reported by Jaques Wagner, will be based on spending cuts for mandatory expenses. This week, the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddadhad already stated that some measures to compensate for the tax relief could be brought forward to 2024.

IMPASSE

Reducing the burden on a sector means that it will have a reduction or exemption from taxes. In practice, it makes hiring and retaining employees in companies cheaper. Defenders of the mechanism say that this type of practice stimulates the economy and promotes job creation.

President Lula’s government, however, wants to end the benefit. The more tax breaks there are, the lower the tax revenue. Haddad wants to balance the public accounts and eliminate the deficit by 2024.

In its eagerness to gain momentum to negotiate the end of the benefit with Congress, the federal government asked the Supreme Court to consider the waiver of the payroll unconstitutional.

Minister Cristiano Zanin, appointed by Lula, issued an injunction that suspended the benefit.

After Zanin’s provisional decision, the government reached an agreement with Congress. The tax relief for the sectors will be fully effective in 2024, but will gradually end in the following years until 2028.

The Supreme Federal Court gave 60 days to approve measures to compensate for losses resulting from the tax exemption. Only then can the agreement with Congress be reached.

The deadline has been changed to July 19 (next Friday), but Congress will work until July 17. If the deadline is not met, the tax benefit ends.

Haddad tried to push through a provisional measure that would provide compensation through changes to PIS/Cofins credits. Business sectors quickly reacted and Congress returned the proposal. It was decided that the impasse would be resolved through the legislative procedure.

During the search for a solution, Pacheco announced 4 proposals for compensation:

debt equalization;

repatriation of resources;

asset update;

taxation of gambling.

Read the chronological order of events: