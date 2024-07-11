The Senate President’s speech on the economic agenda was during a speech at a dinner held by Ibram in his honor

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated, this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024), that he will discuss the tax relief for mining and other sectors of the economy.

“Important decisions on payroll tax relief, PIS/Cofins, and tax reform are always debated in a very mature and, above all, republican manner with these sectors so that we can make the best decisions, which do not require the active participation of civil and organized society and institutions such as Ibram (Brazilian Mining Institute).”he stated.

The senator made himself available “of Ibraim and of all productive sectors” so that the “best possible dialogue on the country’s economic development”.

Pacheco was honored at a dinner hosted by the institution hours after having a meeting with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) which ended in a stalemate and in the postponement of votes on the tax relief and debt of the States. Both should be on the agenda next week.

In his speech, Pacheco praised the political career of the president of Ibram and former senator, Raul Jungmannand highlighted the importance of the mining sector for Brazil – which, for him, is more committed to human rights “human, environmental and social”.

“What is expected of the Senate, of the sector, is this responsibility so that society can better understand what you represent. I clearly see a great evolution in this sense, which is very useful at this time when we need a vibrant mining industry that extends and expands, but within these limits of preserving rights and duties, in relation to communities, indigenous people, environmental reserves, national and state parks, in relation to Brazil’s infrastructure and the logistics of shipping its products.”he said.

He also drew attention to the reforms made in the last 10 years by Congress, such as Labor, Tax and Social Security. “In a short space of time, [houve] the understanding that we had to deliver a more modern system that was more in line with the transformations in society”he stated.