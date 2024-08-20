Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2024 – 18:37

Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), rapporteur of the bill to reduce payroll taxes, tightened the rules for reviewing social benefits by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). The parliamentarian added a section that allows for a precautionary freeze on funds in the event of irregularities. The new version of the report was released on Tuesday, the 20th, and will be voted on in plenary session today.

The new text establishes that, after signs of irregularity are identified in the granting of benefits administered by the INSS, the amount may be blocked by an act of the Executive Branch if the beneficiary is not notified within 30 days after notification by the agency.

As Broadcast reported, the report on the bill that extends the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors and municipalities also provides for stricter rules for joining and updating the registrations of the Continuous Benefit Payment (BPC) and the unemployment insurance, an aid paid to artisanal fishermen during the period in which they are prohibited from fishing. Both programs are the target of the federal government’s scrutiny to reduce the 2025 budget by R$25.9 billion.