Individuals can pay a 4% fee to update the property value; the current charge is 15% on the sale of the property

The payroll tax relief project (1,876 of 2024) approved by the Senate on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) allows Brazilians to pay less tax by updating real estate assets for individuals and legal entities residing in the country. The deadline for the benefit is 90 days, but the project needs approval in the Chamber.

The value of real estate assets reported in the DAA (Annual Adjustment Declaration) submitted to the Federal Revenue Service may be adjusted to the current market value. The difference in the acquisition cost will be taxed in the IRPF (Individual Income Tax). The rate charged will be 4%, if the Chamber approves the project. Here is the full of the text on tax relief approved in the Upper House (PDF – 2 MB).

The information was first given by G1 and confirmed by Poder360. The owner will pay for the increase in assets on the date the tax payment is made.

A property purchased for R$200,000 that is currently worth R$500,000 will have the difference taxed at 4%. The owner would therefore pay R$12,000 on the gain on the sale of the property, which was R$300,000.

The current rule establishes that the correction of the property value is made upon sale and a fee of 15% is charged, the owner would pay R$45,000 to the Federal Revenue Service.

Read below the difference in values ​​between the 4% and 15% rates:

RULE CHANGE

The option for lower taxation must be made in the manner and within the timeframe defined by the Tax Authoritiesaccording to the tax relief project. Payment will be made within 90 days from the publication of the tax relief law, which still needs to be considered by the Chamber.

For legal entities, the difference in the acquisition cost would be taxed at 6% by Income Tax and 4% by CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income). They will also have a 90-day deadline.

Fabricio Toneguttitax lawyer and director of Tax Mixsaid that the measure is favorable for some companies, especially real estate and construction companies. “It will greatly benefit large groups that make a living from selling real estate. Saying that it is a measure to benefit the poorest is not true”he declared.

In the lawyer’s view, there is no benefit for companies that do not intend to sell the property. He cited the example of a supermarket. “The businessman does not intend to get rid of this store. Most likely he will prefer not to update the value, since there is no advantage in having an expense now if there will be no sale”, he said.

The main objective of the proposal, according to him, is to provide immediate revenue for the government that allows people “solve the problems that were in their Income Tax”.

The rich are the targets of the measure, according to the lawyer. “The richest person has more assets and, therefore, will have more to update. This person will have a benefit of 11%”he declared.

Tonegutti said that the value of a property can vary greatly depending on the date of purchase. There are also cases of owners who negotiated with the seller to set a lower value in order to pay a lower deed and tax.

“In this case, when you sell, you will pay more in Income Tax. […] The tax authorities are offering a lure to those whose property value is very low”said the lawyer.

The update of values ​​does not exclude the need to pay 15% on the future sale of the property.”Imagine that the person updated the value of the property for R$1.5 million and in 5 years sells it for R$2 million. He will pay [15%] about this R$500 thousand difference”he stated.