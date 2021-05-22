Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has exempted all publishing houses participating in the thirtieth session of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will be launched tomorrow and organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, from pavilion fees, in the interest of the Department’s Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center to support all efforts aimed at supporting the industry Publishing, especially in light of the challenges the publishing movement is witnessing as a result of the (Covid-19) pandemic.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “The initiative aims to support publishers’ owners after the challenges posed by the (Covid-19) pandemic, adding that the exhibition is one of our most important initiatives that deal with the publishing sector in line with our strategy to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a center. Globally for intercultural dialogue and knowledge exchange. “We believe that this goal can only be achieved by working closely with publishing houses, whose valuable contributions have strengthened the culture sector and placed the capital Abu Dhabi on the global cultural map,” Al-Mubarak added.

Read also .. Historical milestones in the march of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

For his part, Saud Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “This initiative contributes to easing the burdens borne by publishing houses under the current circumstances, believing in the role of the publishing sector, the real actor in building educated generations that are fond of reading and aspiring to science and knowledge. The giving of publishing houses and their publications, and we were able to continue to establish Abu Dhabi as a cultural destination for publishers and writers. In this context, Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, said that the exemption of publishing houses from paying participation fees reflects the interest in the cultural and knowledge sector, and we at the center renew our commitment to support publishing houses, and we are happy to exempt all exhibitors from participation fees to reduce the burden on them. And enabling them to attend the exhibition, which will provide them with a qualitative platform for dialogue, as well as other available opportunities that will benefit them. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is holding the thirtieth session of the current Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, in a session that combines virtual programs and seminars, in addition to the activities that will be held on the ground amid measures and precautionary measures that ensure the enjoyment of visitors. With a seamless cultural experience, while keeping them safe. The exhibition management at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center affirms its commitment to the highest standards to ensure the safety of visitors, exhibitors and workers at the exhibition. Visitors are restricted to the category of vaccinated people over the age of seventeen years, and a negative result of a nasal swab examination of no more than 48 hours must be shown for all visitors and exhibitors. And all other categories of participants in the exhibition. The temperature will be examined at the entrances, a package of safety measures will be imposed and social distancing will be imposed, and the number of visitors will be located inside the exhibition halls and inside the exhibitors’ pavilions. Visitors must register in advance to obtain an electronic access card, via the website https://adbookfair.com/ar Or through the smart phone application of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.