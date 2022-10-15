





BRASILIA (Reuters) – The tax exemption for the health sector promised by president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will cost approximately 2 billion reais per year, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday.

In a press conference in Washington, United States, the minister said that there is room in the federal accounts to grant the benefit and argued that the measure will be adopted with fiscal responsibility.

“Around 2 billion reais. That fits, that we can pay for,” he said.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro announced the exemption of the payroll for the health sector and said that the initiative could help in a solution for the adoption of the national nursing floor, which was suspended last month by decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). ).

“I got one from him (Paulo Guedes), a rare thing. I asked him to exempt the health sheet in Brazil. There are 17 sectors that are already exempted and he said that I could announce the exemption of health care in Brazil. The impact is compatible,” Bolsonaro said at the time.

The law suspended by the Supreme Court created a floor of 4,750 reais for nurses; 70% of this amount to nursing technicians; and 50% to nursing assistants and midwives. According to the text, the national floor would be valid for employees under the CLT regime and for civil servants from the three spheres –Union, States and Municipalities–, including municipalities and foundations.

By suspending the floor, the STF considered that a broader discussion on its financing was necessary, through arguments according to which many hospitals and philanthropic houses would not be able to pay the amounts.

IDB PRESIDENCY

In the interview, Guedes also stated that he is seeking international support for Brazil to nominate the new president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), after the resignation of Mauricio Claver-Carone.

Without revealing the name of the Brazilian candidate for the post, the minister said he had talked about the topic with representatives from Chile, Colombia and the United States. According to him, the candidate from Brazil would be a person with experience in the public and private sectors, without political affiliation and with “a typical profile of international bureaucracy”.

Guedes said that he defended at the meetings that the presidency of the IDB should be granted to a country that has never commanded the bank, in the case of Brazil, and that there is no possibility of reappointment to the post after a five-year term.

According to the minister, this Friday’s meetings with finance officials at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had an atmosphere of “dismay” in relation to the world scenario, adding that representatives of advanced economies are “deepening the record” that the world crisis after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine will be deeper and more lasting than anticipated.

(By Bernardo Caram; Edited by Pedro Fonseca)







