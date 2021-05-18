The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship begins from next July 15 until next September 15, exempting the companions of foreign tourists coming to the country, who are under the age of 18, from the tourist entry visa fees, according to a decision issued by the Council of Ministers, which stipulated that this exemption be granted to this category during The mentioned period is every year.

The exemption, which includes valuable facilities and incentives, includes: sons and daughters, within the specified age group, provided that they are accompanied by parents, or one of them, who are coming to the country on tourist visas, regardless of the validity period of the visa, whether it is short or long.

In 2019, the Council of Ministers issued a decision to facilitate the entry and residency of students and their counterparts who are tourists under the age of 18 to the country, thus strengthening the country’s position as a leading and attractive educational and tourism destination.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship stated that tourists can submit their requests to obtain tourist visas through the agency’s application (ica uae channels), and under the category “family tourist visa”, or its website www.ica.gov.ae via the link “Smart Channels for Residence and Nationality.” And through the national carriers of the Emirates (Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia), and licensed travel agents provided that tickets are purchased through their offices, and hotels in the UAE, provided that the hotel reservation is adhered to.

The authority issues two types of tourist visas: short (for 30 days) with fees of 200 dirhams for one visa and can be extended twice for 30 days each time, and long and 90-day visas with fees of 550 dirhams and can be extended twice for 30 days each time, while The fee for visa extension is 600 dirhams for each extension.

In its meeting held last March, the Council of Ministers introduced multi-entry tourist visas for all nationalities, providing all necessary facilities for visitors and tourists and supporting the tourism sector in the country, in order to enhance its position as one of the best tourist destinations in the world, as visas will be without a guarantor, multiple trips and with a validity period. It extends to five years, allowing the bearer to stay in the country for 90 days each time, which can be extended for a similar period.

Earlier, the authority carried out a campaign to publicize the exemptions granted to children of tourists and how to obtain them during the aforementioned period, including the distribution of explanatory leaflets at the country’s airports and border outlets and through the concerned authorities, such as the state’s tourism authorities, national carriers and travel and tourism offices, as well as spreading them through the media and social networking sites.

Officials in the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship confirmed that these facilities contribute to supporting the competitiveness of the UAE as a leading destination in the field of family tourism, and to attract visitors and families from various countries of the world, to enjoy the historical, heritage, recreational, and picturesque beaches, as well as the hotel and tourism services of international standards. In addition to sporting, artistic and family events throughout the year.

Humanitarian initiatives

The UAE presented several humanitarian initiatives following the emergence of the Corona pandemic and the application of precautionary measures, aiming to reduce the burden on all tourists in the country, and among these initiatives is the consideration of entry permits, tourism and visit visas for those inside the country, in effect until the end of last December, when the date of their expiry coincides with them. After the first of March 2020, for those unable to travel due to the “Covid-19” virus, and the suspension of air traffic. In December 2020, the UAE decided to extend tourist visas for all tourists who visit the UAE for an additional month, without any government fees.

• «Identity»: the facilities support the competitiveness of the UAE and a leading destination in the field of family tourism.

• The exemption includes sons and daughters, within the specified age group, provided that they are accompanied by one or both parents.



• “ID” issues two types of tourist visas, short for 30 days, and long for 90 days.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

