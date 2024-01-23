Special regime for the sector was expanded at the end of 2023; government argues that this is “investment relief”

The government gave up collecting R$5 billion until 2028 with the extension of the Report (Tax Regime to Incentive the Modernization and Expansion of the Port Structure) at the end of 2023. The impact in 2024 will be approximately R$2 billion.

Despite the exemption, the government argues that the program will provide legal security for a substantial volume of investments in the country's port infrastructure. As shown by the Power360 in December, the ABTP (Brazilian Association of Port Terminals) estimates that Reporto will guarantee private investment of R$52 billion in the sector over the next 2 years.

At a ceremony launching the program, the Minister of Transport, Renan Filhostated that the tax waiver is “totally different” of other incentives that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadtry to reduce.

For the minister, the special port regime is a relief from investments and the Report – created in 2004 during the president's first term Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – already has support that proves its effectiveness throughout the entire export chain.

“This incentive relieves investment and guarantees more competitiveness for our exports, which generate a balance of trade of R$100 billion. This is totally different from other tax incentives that Minister Haddad [Fazenda] has struggled to reduce them”said Renan Filho.

According to Renan Filho, the Reporto is another step by the government towards growth, but he stated that the measure must be accompanied by a drop in interest rates to implement investments in infrastructure. The minister said that the expectation is that the basic interest rate, the Selic, will end 2024 at less than 9% per year.

Renan Filho also said that the government is interested in making the special port regime a permanent measure, but expanded to all forms of investment in infrastructure.

“There is a very live possibility that the tax reform will include a differentiated treatment to strengthen investments with a lower tax burden”said Renan Filho. “Reducing the tax burden on investment is one of the aspects for the country to grow, this has a lower fiscal cost than in other areas and guarantees greater international competitiveness for the country”he stated.

WATERWAYS

According to the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, the extension of the Report was the ministry's priority at the end of the year. Now, the ministry should turn its attention to the development of the country's waterways.

To the Power360, Costa Filho stated that the waterways secretariat will be created in the ministry after Carnival. Also part of the waterway agenda is the “BR dos Rios” bill that encourages the use of waterways for cargo transport.

