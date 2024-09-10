The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security confirmed that violators listed as “deprived” before the start of the deadline to amend the status of violators of entry and residency laws will be exempted from fines.

A large number of violators of entry and residence laws in the country were able to correct their status during the past week, and obtain the opportunity to leave safely, or obtain a new job opportunity, and remain in the country.

In detail, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, has specified, via its website, the necessary procedures to amend the status of violators who have an expired regular exit permit and are listed as “deprived” before the start of the deadline to amend the status of violators of entry and residency laws and have not left the country.

She said that they must visit the Department of Foreign Violators Affairs at the state level to pay the restrictions, then submit a request to settle the situation after paying the restrictions to remain in the country and amend the situation, or leave.

It confirmed the exemption from fines in this case, while the fees for the circular and restrictions are paid, and the beneficiary is allowed to leave the country without including the “deprivation stamp” in his passport.

Regarding the mechanism for settling the status of violators affiliated with troubled companies, the Authority explained that this is done under the sponsorship of companies that do not have restrictions based on the specified procedures. If there are restrictions on the troubled company, the Authority will proceed with amending their status. If there are challenges facing violators that hinder the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation from amending their status, coordination will be carried out by the executive departments with the aim of facilitating the amendment of their status.

As for the controls for settling the position of the partner and the violating investor who wishes to leave, the Authority confirmed that the partner and the violating investor must complete the procedures for cancelling the facility in the Authority’s systems before making the departure request.

She pointed out that there are four types of fines from which violators who meet the conditions are exempted. These fines are: administrative fines (remaining in the country illegally), establishment card fines, identity card fines, and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation fines.

The Authority confirmed the high level of interaction and demand from violators, residents and visa holders, to regularize their status during the first week of the initiative to correct the status of violators of the Residence and Foreigners Affairs Law, which was launched on September 1 and will continue for two months.

Many violators of the country’s entry and residence laws have been able to correct their status since the deadline came into effect and obtain the opportunity to leave safely, or obtain a new job opportunity and remain in the country. Some of them were able, after correcting their status, to reunite with their families and meet them after an absence that lasted for many years, in addition to settling down, working and living within a framework of respect for the law, which confirms the importance of the humanitarian, social and legal aspects of this initiative.

The Authority has provided 10 centres across the country to register the biometric fingerprint of violators who do not have a fingerprint in advance and who are over 15 years old, with the aim of facilitating their access to the fingerprinting service anywhere in the country, according to the authority that issued the previous visa or residence.

The employees of the approved centers provide services to violators in eight languages ​​to ensure ease of dealing with them, meeting their needs, responding to their inquiries, achieving effective communication with them, and guiding them to the necessary steps clearly and transparently.