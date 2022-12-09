The decision to “exemption from maintenance fees for the fishing boat tracking device”, which was recently adopted, identified two categories of citizen fishermen who benefit from its application. The first includes fishermen who own fishing means and practice the profession themselves, as they are exempted from the value of the device’s maintenance fees.

This category is limited to those whose salaries or pensions are less than 25,000 dirhams per month, and those who liquidate their total salaries to 25,000 dirhams per month or less.

As for the second category, it includes fishermen who own the means of fishing and practice fishing themselves and make it a profession.

The Ministry reviewed the decision within the activities of the Fishing and Fishermen Affairs Forum, which it recently organized, with the participation of the Deputy Commander of the Protection of Facilities and Coasts, Brigadier General Ahmed Al-Marar, and the President of the Cooperative Union of Fishermen’s Associations, Suleiman Al-Antali, in addition to representatives of fishing societies at the state level and representatives of the Ministry of Defense. As part of the Ministry’s efforts to enhance the fishing sector and the marine environment and ensure the sustainability of its biological diversity.

The forum aimed to review the Ministry’s most important efforts to support the sector during the current year, in addition to presenting the Ministry of Defense’s program to support fishermen.

Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The fishing sector represents a heritage, historical and economic importance to Emirati society, so the Ministry is keen to support the sector through an integrated system that includes a flexible legislative structure, regulatory decisions, programs and initiatives, including financial support, as well as campaigns to raise fishermen’s awareness of fishermen’s directions.” The state and its objectives to enhance the sustainability of the marine environment and fisheries, and to promote the fishing profession in a way that contributes to enhancing food security.

And she praised the efforts of the Ministry of Defense to promote the fishing sector through the program to support fishermen, which is represented in the exemption from fees for maintenance of the tracking device for fishing boats.

During the activities of the forum, the Ministry presented a presentation of the most important efforts it had taken to support the live aquatic wealth sector during the current year, as this was represented in several projects to enhance the system of developing live aquatic resources and the fishing sector and provide support to fishermen in the country, the most important of which is the amendment of the executive regulations of Federal Law No. (23) For the year 1999 regarding the exploitation, protection and development of living aquatic resources, coordination and cooperation with partners to exempt fishermen from fees for tracking devices for fishing boats, as well as regulating the waiver of a fishing boat license for all fishermen, in addition to issuing legislation regulating the deputation of a captain (noukha) for the fisherman who has completed 50 years, and his exemption of fees.

The Ministry confirmed that it is currently working on preparing a regulatory decision for the export of fish, to enhance the financial return of fishermen.