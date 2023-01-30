The National and Reserve Service Authority announced the amendment of some provisions of Federal Law No. (6) of 2014, so that the only son of his father or mother, or both, is permanently exempted from national service.

And she stated in the announcement that she published through her account on social networking sites, that he who has female sisters is not considered alone, provided that this is proven in the official papers from the competent authority in the country, with the exception of those who express their desire to join the service when they fulfill the other conditions established under this law and the decisions issued. In implementation of it, and in this case he must spend the entire period of service, and he may not be called up to fight on the front lines.