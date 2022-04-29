Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking users in the city of Sharjah will be exempted from fees from the first day of Eid Al-Fitr until Thursday, May 5, 2022, with the exception of public parking spaces that are subject to fees throughout the week, including Fridays and official holidays, which can be identified through the directional board. blue.



