The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship stated that it was decided that the companions of foreign tourists coming to the country, who are under the age of 18, will be exempted from the tourist entry visa fees, throughout the year, and not linked to a specific period.

She emphasized that these facilities came with the aim of supporting the competitiveness of the UAE and a leading destination in the field of family tourism, and attracting visitors and families from various countries of the world, to enjoy its historical, heritage, recreational, and picturesque beaches, as well as international hotel and tourism services, in addition to sporting and artistic events. And familiality throughout the year.

She explained that the exemption, which includes valuable facilities and incentives, is for sons and daughters within the specified age group, provided that they are accompanied by parents, or one of them, who are coming to the country on tourist visas, regardless of the validity period of the visa, whether it is short or long. Submit their requests to obtain tourist visas through the ica uae echannels application, and within the category “family tourist visa”, or its website www.ica.gov.ae via the “residence and nationality smart channels” link, as well as through the national carriers of the UAE (airline Emirates, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia) and licensed travel agents, provided that tickets are purchased through their offices, and that the hotel reservation is committed.

It is noteworthy that, in 2018, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision to exempt foreign travelers coming for tourism from entry visa fees during the summer period of each year.

The decision stipulates that “foreign travel companions under the age of 18 who are coming to the country for tourism, who are under the age of 18, will be exempted from entry visa fees for the period from July 15 to September 15 of each year.”

The decision reflects the UAE’s position in the global tourism sector, a destination that attracts visitors and families from different countries of the world, in order to enjoy historical monuments, hotel and tourism services, in addition to entertainment, sports, artistic and heritage events throughout the year.

On July 15, 2019, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship began implementing the facilities for exempting the escorts of foreign tourists coming from the tourist entry visa fees, in accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers.





