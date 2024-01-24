The UAE Embassy in the United Kingdom has confirmed that the country's citizens are exempt from obtaining a prior entry visa to travel to the United Kingdom, and they will be able to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) according to a new travel authorization program as of February 1.

The embassy said through its official account on the social media platform “X”: “February 1, 2024 represents a new beginning in relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. UAE nationals will be exempt from obtaining a prior entry visa to travel to the UK and will be able to apply for an electronic travel authorization (ETA) under a new travel authorization programme.

This is an important achievement for both countries, the result of four years of cooperation between us and a symbol of our commitment to strengthening strong relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom. The travel permit can be applied for via the 'UK ETA' application or on the website http://GOV.UK.”