The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that based on the efforts of the wise leadership and based on the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan, visas were exempted for citizens of both countries on July 08, 2023, and citizens of both countries can stay in the territory of the other party for a period of up to 90 days, as stated in the official account. For the United Arab Emirates Mission in Baku, Azerbaijan.
