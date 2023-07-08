Based on the efforts of the wise leadership and based on the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan, visas were exempted for citizens of both countries on July 08, 2023, and citizens of both countries can stay in the territory of the other party for a period of up to 90 days.
This came according to the official Twitter account of the country’s embassy in Azerbaijan.
