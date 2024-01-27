The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to reject a lawsuit obliging a guardian to pay tuition fees of 106,914 dirhams to a private school, noting that there was no signed request from the plaintiff to enroll his children in studying at the plaintiff school, in addition to the absence of a contract between the plaintiff and the defendant, as is the case with the rest. Students.

In detail, a private school filed a lawsuit against the guardian of students enrolled in the school, demanding that he be obligated to pay it an amount of 106,914 dirhams and obliging him to pay her an amount of 10 thousand dirhams as compensation for failure to pay and the legal interest of 12% and obliging him to pay fees and expenses and in return. Lawyer fees, noting that the defendant did not pay his children’s tuition fees, while the defendant appeared in person and submitted a response memorandum and copies of the documents that the court reviewed.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that it is legally stipulated that the plaintiff must prove the right he claims and the defendant has the right to deny it, noting that the plaintiff school is demanding from the defendant tuition fees for his children for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, and the defendant had He decided that his wife was working with the plaintiff’s owner, and the latter did not deny this, and that because of that his children were studying with the plaintiff for free.

The court indicated that the papers were devoid of any evidence of the existence of a signed request from the plaintiff to enroll his children in studying with the plaintiff, and that they were devoid of the existence of a contract similar to the rest of the students when they enrolled in private schools, with which the court concluded the validity of the defendant’s defense that his children, when they enrolled in studying with the plaintiff, did not They are asked to pay fees due to considerations including their mother’s work for the plaintiff’s owner, and because there was nothing contrary to what the court concluded in the papers, the court ruled to reject the case as it stands and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses and fees.

