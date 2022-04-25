Picture: EPA

“Exemplary, Transparency, Integrity and Integrity”

Spain’s King Felipe VI. disclosed his private assets for the first time and stated them at EUR 2,573,392.80. The royal family announced this on Monday on its website. The measure is part of the modernization of the crown, as announced by Felipe (54) when he was enthroned in 2014. It is about earning the respect and trust of the citizens in the royal family with “exemplaryness, transparency, probity and integrity,” said the statement. The newspaper “El País” wrote that it was the first time that the royal family had disclosed information about their private assets. The king made the declaration voluntarily. According to the law, he is not obliged to do so. The fortune comes from government grants, first as Prince of Asturias since 1998 and as King since 2014, the newspaper wrote. For 2020, his gross annual salary was given as almost 254,000 euros. The total budget of the royal family for 2022, which will be paid from the state budget, amounts to 8.4 million euros. In the case of Juan Carlos, who is now 84, completely different sums became known. In 2008 he is said to have received around $100 million from Saudi Arabia. He paid more than five million euros in taxes alone to avoid criminal proceedings for tax fraud. Juan Carlos has been living in exile in Abu Dhabi since summer 2020. In order to distance himself from his father, Felipe announced in 2020 that he would renounce his inheritance. (dpa)