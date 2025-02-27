The Professional Football League (LFP) of France sanctioned the president of Olympique de Marseille, the Spanish Pablo Longoria, with a suspension of 15 games for having assured that there was “corruption” in Gallic football, after a harmful arbitration.

The sanction was issued after Longoria appeared before the League discipline commission for his Saturday comments in the halls of the Auxerre stadium, where his team lost 3-0 and where one of his players was expelled. “Authentic corruption,” Longoria shouted in relation to the referee’s performance, Jérémy Stinat.

The suspension includes “all official functions” and “access to the band line

The suspension includes “all official functions” and “access to the band line, to players of players and officers, to the pitch, to the tunnel and all the halls that lead to these areas,” according to the LFP in a statement.

The sports and institutional counselor of the Marsellés Club, former Italian soccer player Fabrizio Ravanelli, was also suspended during three games. With these sanctions, the LFP discipline commission issued, as expected, an exemplary punishment.

Longoria, who also came to ensure that “everything was planned” to harm his team, although he later retracted in statements to the press, he also received harsh criticism from the French Football Federation and the arbitration collective.

It is also a especially tense moment in French football for the pulse with the British Dazn channel, which disseminates eight of the nine games of each day and that considers that the contract is broken by several breaches.